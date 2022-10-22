Live: 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup draw at Auckland's Aotea Centre

The draw for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup will be made from 7.30pm on Saturday night at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, with live coverage available on Stuff.

The Football Ferns will learn their three group stage opponents, while the other teams coming to play a total of 29 matches in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin will also be revealed.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw ceremony for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Stuff Sam Kerr and Ali Riley are the captains of 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup hosts Australia and New Zeaand.

Who has qualified?

Next year’s World Cup is the first to feature 32 teams, after the previous edition in 2019 saw 24 nations compete.

29 have qualified through regional tournaments.

Co-hosts: New Zealand, Australia

Asia: China, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam

Africa: Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia

Europe: Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

North and Central America and the Caribbean: Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia

The final three teams will be found at a play-off tournament in Auckland and Hamilton in February.

One of Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand from playoff group A

One of Chile, Haiti or Senegal from playoff group B

One of Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay or Taiwan from playoff group C

How does the draw work?

The 29 qualified teams have been divided across four pots according to their world rankings, with the co-hosts joining the top six teams in pot 1 and three placeholders for the play-off tournament winners joining the bottom five in pot 4.

Pot 1: New Zealand, Australia, United States, 'Sweden, Germany, England, France, Spain

Pot 2: Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China, South Korea

Pot 3: Denmark, Switzerland, Republic of Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Jamaica

Pot 4: Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, playoff group A winner, playoff group B winner, playoff group C winner

The World Cup consists of eight four-team groups.

New Zealand and Australia will be drawn into groups A and B respectively, with the other six pot 1 teams to follow into groups C through G. The process will then be repeated with pots 2, 3 and 4.

The teams from pot 1 will automatically fill the first position in each group (A1, B1, C1 etc), but the teams from the other pots will have their position (A2, A3, A4 etc) drawn after they are assigned to a group.

The only wrinkle you need to be aware of is that with the exception of Europe, teams from the same region can’t be drawn together.

FIFA Fifa reveal mascot for 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

What should we be looking out for?

Firstly, whether the Football Ferns can get a favourable draw.

South Korea, China and Italy, in that order, would be the ideal opponents from pot 2. There are few truly scary opponents in pots 3 and 4, but Denmark, Switzerland and Nigeria would be teams they would probably prefer to avoid.

Secondly, whether any of the global giants – the defending champions, the United States; European champions England; or Olympic champions Canada – end up playing in New Zealand.

Groups A, C, E and G are the ones being hosted on this side of the Tasman. The top two teams from groups A and C will also play all their knockout matches except the final in New Zealand, while those who advance from groups E and G will play their quarterfinal and semifinal here.

When will the Football Ferns be playing?

They will get the World Cup underway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 against the team drawn into A2, then play the team drawn into A3 on July 25 at Sky Stadium in Wellington and the team drawn into A4 on July 30 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.