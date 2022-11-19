An A-Z guide to the Fifa World Cup

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The first World Cup to be played in the Middle East kicks off on Monday (NZT), when hosts Qatar meet Ecuador in the first of 64 games to crown the next champions.

To get you in the mood for the month-long tournament, SAM WILSON looks back over the World Cup's colourful history.

Joe Allison/Getty Images All Whites striker Chris Wood celebrates his goal against Costa Rica that was later overturned by VAR.

A – is for the All Whites, who sadly won't be in Qatar after losing a one-legged playoff for a place at the finals to Costa Rica in June.

Despite dominating possession and having a goal rubbed off by VAR, Danny Hay's side were unable to overcome Joel Campbell's early strike as the Central American nation claimed the last spot at the finals.

The All Whites have only played at two World Cups – in 1982 and 2010 – but that will likely change when the tournament expands to 48 teams in 2026 and the leading Oceania qualifier is granted automatic passage.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth after having a nibble on Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder.

B – is for biting. In an infamous incident at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, hot-headed Uruguay striker Luis Suarez sank his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder as the pair clashed late in a tense Group D encounter in Natal.

A furious Chiellini pulled his jersey down to show the referee (and the world) the bite marks, but the officials had missed the off-the-ball incident and Suarez somehow remained on the field.

To add insult to injury, Diego Godin headed in a corner barely a minute later to send the South American side through at Italy's expense. Suarez, however, wouldn't join them as he was served with a nine-game ban that ended his participation at the finals.

Without their star forward, the toothless Uruguayans were beaten 2-0 by Colombia to crash out of the competition.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Kylian Mbappe and France are the current holders after beating Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup final.

C – is for champions. Since the inaugural tournament in 1930 won and hosted by Uruguay, only eight nations have got their hands on the coveted trophy.

Brazil lead the way with five titles, Italy and Germany have four. Argentina, France and Uruguay have all won two, while England and Spain have one apiece.

Will a new name be engraved on the trophy this year?

D – is for 'Disgrace of Gijon', a notorious match that saw West Germany and Austria play out a mutually agreeable 1-0 result to eliminate Algeria from the 1982 World Cup.

The West Germans were upset 2-1 by Algeria in the opening game of Group 2, yet subsequent results meant that a one- or two-goal victory would see them go through alongside their neighbours.

Following West Germany's 10th-minute opener, the two teams united in destroying the spirit of fair play by playing keep-ball for the remaining 80 as angry Algerian fans in the stands cried "fix" and held up banknotes.

Both West Germany and Austria advanced, but the ensuing outcry ensured final group games have been played simultaneously ever since.

Karl Staedele/Getty Images El Salvador lost 10-1 to Hungary at the 1982 World Cup in Spain – the heaviest defeat in finals history.

E – is for El Salvador, the tiny Central American country which defied the odds to reach the 1982 World Cup in Spain while in the midst of a brutal civil war.

Arriving as heroes, the team returned home in disgrace having lost all three of their pool games, including a 10-1 hammering by Hungary in Elche that remains the heaviest defeat in World Cup history.

Mauricio Rodríguez's gung-ho tactics certainly contributed to their downfall as he sought to dazzle the world with his side's attacking flair.

Getty Images France forward Just Fontaine on his way to scoring one of his record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup.

F – is for Fontaine, Just, the Moroccan-born marksman who found the net a record 13 times for France at the 1958 World Cup.

Fontaine opened his account in a 2-1 win over Scotland, before netting a hat-trick in a 7-3 rout of Paraguay. The little-known 24-year-old then scored both goals in a 3-2 loss to Yugoslavia and bagged a brace in Les Bleus' 4-0 quarterfinal win over Northern Ireland.

France's title hopes were extinguished by Brazil in the semifinals, but Fontaine managed to get on the scoresheet in a 5-2 defeat.

And the free-scoring Frenchman wasn't done there, scoring four more in the third-place playoff – a 6-3 hammering of defending champions West Germany – to break Hungarian Sandor Kocsis' record of 11 set in Switzerland four years earlier.

Luis Vieira/AP Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are in a tricky looking group alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

G – is for 'Group of Death', a term used to describe the pool at a World Cup that pits three or four evenly-matched teams against each other and typically puts the progress of one of the sport's superpowers in jeopardy.

There are several candidates in Qatar – Group E has European heavyweights Germany and Spain, plus Japan and Costa Rica, while Group H sees Portugal pooled with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Expect at least one major footballing nation to be taking an early flight home after pool play.

AP Diego Maradona used his hand to help Argentina overcome England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal.

H – is for 'Hand of God', Diego Maradona's moment of mischief in Argentina's controversial 2-1 triumph against England at Mexico 1986 that will forever go down in infamy.

In the 51st minute of a tight affair between the two bitter rivals, a miscued clearance from England midfielder Steve Hodge hoisted the ball high in the sky towards his own goalkeeper. Peter Shilton came off his line to clear the danger, only for Maradona to outjump him and guide the ball into the unguarded net with his hand.

Despite furious protests from Shilton and several England players, Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser and his assistants somehow failed to spot the infringement and the goal stood.

Four minutes later, Maradona showed the other side of his game, dribbling round half of the England team to score what proved to be the winner.

"A little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God," was how Maradona – who died two years ago – described his rather unsporting intervention.

Antonio Calanni/AP Italy's Domenico Berardi buries his head in the turf after missing a big chance against North Macedonia.

I – is for Italy, the four-time champions who are missing out on their second successive World Cup, despite winning last year's European Championships.

Roberto Mancini's side finished second in their European qualifying group to enter the playoffs for a spot in Qatar.

The goal-shy Azzurri promptly fell at the first hurdle, minnows North Macedonia scoring a sensational 92nd-minute winner in Palermo to leave the football-mad country in tears.

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images The Adidas Jabulani ball at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa proved unpopular with players and fans.

J – is for Jabulani, the official ball of the 2010 World Cup which caused a furore at the tournament in South Africa.

Players complained the Adidas-made ball was uncontrollable as it dipped and swerved through the air, defying the laws of physics.

As a result, the quality of play suffered with more misplaced passes and wayward shots than usual.

Former Liverpool midfielder Craig Johnston perhaps summed up the mood best in an open letter to Fifa: "Whoever is responsible for this should be taken out and shot for crimes against football," he wrote.

Martin Rose/Getty Images Germany striker Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

K – is for Klose, Miroslav, the Polish-born Germany forward who holds the record for the most goals scored at World Cups with 14 across four tournaments – one more than Brazil's Ronaldo.

Klose made his World Cup bow at the 2002 showpiece in Korea and Japan, notching five headed goals – including a hat-trick against Saudi Arabia – to finish as joint-second top-scorer.

He bagged another five on home soil four years later to claim the golden boot, and added four more to his tally at the 2010 edition in South Africa.

His final appearance on the global stage came in 2014 in Brazil, where he scored twice to break the record and help Germany capture their fourth world title.

Getty Images A Holland side featuring Johan Cruyff stumbled at the final hurdle of the 1974 World Cup in Germany.

L – is for losers. Five nations have made it to a World Cup final but are yet to taste glory. Czechoslovakia (now Czechia) were beaten finalists in 1934 and 1962, while Hungary came up short in 1938 and 1954.

Sweden reached the title match on home soil in 1958 only to go down 5-2 to a Pelé-inspired Brazil, and first-time finalists Croatia were swept aside by France in the 2018 decider.

But no team has suffered more heartbreak than the Netherlands, three-time beaten finalists who suffered back-to-back defeats in 1974 and 1978. The Dutch also lost 1-0 to Spain in 2010, courtesy of Andres Iniesta's extra-time winner.

Getty Images Max Morlock pulls a goal back for West Germany in the 1954 World Cup final against Hungary in Bern.

M – is for 'the Miracle of Bern', an expression coined to describe West Germany's triumph at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland.

Having lost 8-3 to Hungary's 'Magical Magyars' in the pool stages, few gave the West Germans a chance in the final. And the match appeared to be going to script when they fell 2-0 down inside the first eight minutes.

But in a comeback dubbed the 'Miracle of Bern' by the German press, the underdogs swiftly drew level through goals from Max Morlock and Helmut Rahn, then grabbed a late winner with six minutes remaining when Rahm fired in his second from distance.

N – is for North America, the continent that will host the next World Cup in 2026 when the United States, Canada and Mexico share the honours.

It will be the fourth time the competition has been held in the region, having previously been staged in Mexico (1970 and 1986) and the USA (1994).

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Colombia's Andrés Escobar was gunned down after scoring a costly own goal against the USA in 1994.

O – is for own goal. Mexico's Manuel Rosa was the first player to score at the wrong end at a World Cup, but the most notorious – and costly – own goal ever scored at the finals was by Andrés Escobar in 1994.

The Colombian centre-back put through own net in their 2-1 first round defeat to hosts USA, costing his much-fancied team a place in the second round and ultimately, his life.

Escobar was gunned down outside a Medellín nightclub weeks later by Humberto Castro Muñoz, a bodyguard and driver for one of the city's cartels. Drug kingpin Santiago Gallón had reportedly lost a great deal of money betting on Colombia to reach the next round, and wanted revenge.

Getty Images Pelé head towards goal during Brazil's 5-2 win over France in the 1958 World Cup semifinal in Sweden.

P – is for Pelé, the Brazil legend widely seen as the greatest to ever play the game and a three-time world champion.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in October 1940, Pelé shot to fame aged 17 at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, scoring six times – including a hat-trick in the semifinals and a double in the final – as the Seleção romped to their first title.

Four years later, Pelé's impact was blunted by injury as Brazil defended their crown in Chile, and he was unable to prevent a shock group stage exit in 1966 after being viciously targeted by defenders in England.

Despite threatening to retire, Pelé completed his remarkable World Cup journey at Mexico 1970, where arguably the best Brazilian side ever captivated the world en route to a third triumph in four tournaments.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Hosts Qatar have faced criticism over their treatment of the LBGTQ community and migrant workers.

Q – is for Qatar, the tiny Gulf state hosting this year's World Cup, the first to be staged in the Middle East.

Fifa's decision to award the tournament to an oil-rich country with an abysmal human rights record back in December 2010 shocked the world and led to allegations of bribery, corruption and political pressure.

The Qatari authorities' shocking treatment of migrant workers and the LBGTQ community – along with the decision to shift the event to the European winter – hasn't helped matters.

Uncredited/AP England's Geoff Hurst watches his shot bounce down off the crossbar during the 1966 World Cup final.

R – is for 'Russian linesman', the much-maligned official who played a defining role in England's sole triumph at Wembley in 1966.

With the hosts and West Germany tied at 2-2 deep into the first half of extra time, England striker Geoff Hurst unleashed a shot at goal that bounced down off the underside of the crossbar before spinning away to safety.

Swiss referee Gottifried Dienst was unsure if the whole ball had crossed the line, only to be summoned over by his linesman Tofiq Bahramov, who convinced him to award the goal.

The German players were furious, while the English press would lionise the "Russian linesman" over his timely intervention. Never mind that Bahramov was actually from Azerbaijan, then part of the Soviet Union.

David Cannon/Getty Images Netherlands midfielder Frank Rijkaard prepares to unload a gobful of phlegm into Rudi Voeller's perm.

S – is for spitting, which stained a bad-tempered 1990 World Cup clash between West Germany and the Netherlands in Milan.

After being booked for scything down Rudi Voeller, a fired-up Frank Rijkaard spat at him as he ran past, enraging the German, who was unfairly yellow carded for confronting the Dutchman.

But that wasn't the end of their, ahem, spat. When the resulting free-kick came into the area, Voeller collided with Hans van Breuckelen while attempting to get on the end of the cross.

An incensed Rijkaard ran over and dragged Voeller to his feet by his ear, prompting the German to fall theatrically to the floor. The referee duly sent the both off, only for Rijkaard to unload another gobful into Voeller's perm as he headed for the showers.

Simon Bruty/Getty Images Lothar Matthaus consoles a distraught Paul Gascoigne after the 1990 World Cup semifinal in Turin.

T – is for tears, specifically the ones shed by Paul Gascoigne during England's semifinal defeat to West Germany at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

With the game delicately poised at 1-1 in the first half of extra time, Gazza threw himself into an ill-advised tackle on Thomas Berthold after overrunning the ball.

While a clumsy challenge, the German hammed it up and convinced the referee to show a yellow card that ended Gascoigne's hopes of playing in the final.

Gazza's shock swiftly turned to sorrow as his bottom lip began to quiver in one of the most iconic moments in World Cup history.

Indeed, he was so distraught he was incapable of taking a penalty in the shootout. His replacement Chris Waddle sent his spotkick into orbit, rendering Gascoigne's punishment academic.

Ben Radford/Getty Images France midfielder Patrick Vieira couldn't find a way past Senegal's Salif Diao and Aliou Cisse in Seoul.

U – is for upset. Every World Cup finals throws up one or two unexpected results, but some carry more weight than others. Take the USA's improbable 1-0 win over England in 1950, for example.

With a squad full of part-time players, the Americans were huge underdogs against a star-studded English team featuring such luminaries as Billy Wright, Tom Finney and Wilf Mannion.

However, a first half header from Joe Gaetjens and an inspired display from goalkeeper Frank Borghi saw the USA pull off the mother of all upsets in Belo Horizonte.

Other notable scalps include North Korea beating much-fancied Italy 1-0 at the 1966 World Cup, and debutants Senegal stunning holders and favourites France in the 2002 opener.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A young South African fan blows on his vuvuzela ahead of the opening match of the 2010 World Cup.

V – is for vuvuzela, the cheap plastic horns that provided the soundtrack to the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

To say not everyone was a fan would be an understatement, with some preferring to mute their televisions rather than listen to the constant droning sound that was likened to being stuck inside an angry beehive.

Fifa faced calls to ban the metre-long instruments after they first came to prominence at the 2009 Conferdations Cup, but claimed they were an important part of African culture and added to the atmosphere inside the stadiums.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Ireland's Roy Keane was sent home from the 2002 World Cup after a row with coach Mick McCarthy.

W – is for walkout, which is what combustible Ireland midfielder Roy Keane did in a fit of rage ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

The Manchester United skipper had publicly criticised the team's preparations and training facilities prior to the tournament, which led to a heated confrontation with coach Mick McCarthy.

"Who do you think you are, having meetings about me?" Keane recalled telling McCarthy. "You were a crap player and you are a crap manager. The only reason I have any dealings with you is that somehow you are the manager of my country and you're not even Irish, you English c..t!"

McCarthy sent Keane home in disgrace. Without him, Ireland went on to reach the second round, losing to Spain on penalties.

Steve Powell/Getty Images France's Patrick Battiston came off second best in a collision with West Germany's Harald Schumacher.

X – is for X-rated assault. There have been many flashpoints throughout the World Cup's 92-year-long history – who can forget Zinedine Zidane's iconic headbutt on Marco Materazzi during the 2016 final?– but Harald Schumacher's outrageous challenge on France's Patrick Battiston takes some beating.

In on goal with only Schumacher to beat, Battiston looked poised to give the French the lead just before the hour mark of the 1982 semifinal in Seville, only to be pole-axed by the on-rushing West German goalkeeper in an act of sheer brutality.

Despite having ample time to change direction, Schumacher leapt directly into Battison's path, smashing the Frenchman's face with his hip and leaving him concussed and missing three teeth.

To make matters worse, as Battison lay stricken in the penalty area requiring oxygen, Schumacher – who somehow escaped punishment – waited impatiently to take the goal-kick, showing no concern for his fellow professional.

West Germany went on to win the match in a shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw, but were beaten 3-1 in the final by Italy. Some 40 years later, Battison still suffers from headaches and back pain.

Michael Steele/Getty Images English referee Graham Poll lost control of fiery 2006 World Cup clash between Australia and Croatia.

Y – is for Yellow cards. English whistleblower Graham Poll was left red-faced after booking Croatia's Josip Šimunić three times during a group match between Australia and Croatia at the 2006 World Cup.

Poll had been a leading contender to control the final but that dream was ended after a nightmare performance in Stuttgart.

Šimunić had picked up two bookings; one in the 61st minute for a foul on Harry Kewell, and another in the 90th. But as Poll failed to brandish a red card, the defender remained on the pitch.

It was only in injury-time, when Šimunić committed yet another indiscretion, that he was finally given his marching orders. Poll's blunder saw him sent home after the group stage, and he never refereed another international game.

Werner Otto/Getty Images Zaire defender Mwepu Ilunga goes into the book after kicking the ball away prior to a Brazil free-kick.

Z – is for Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), the African nation involved in one of the most widely misunderstood incidents in the competition's history at the 1974 World Cup.

After losing 2-0 to Scotland, the Leopards were hammered 9-0 by Yugoslavia in a woeful display which defender Mwepu Ilunga later put down to a pay dispute with the Zairean FA.

That humiliation prompted Zaire's despotic leader Mobutu Sese Seko to intervene in team affairs, allegedly threatening to bar the players from returning home if they lost their next match 4-0 to Brazil.

While the Zaireans managed to avoid that fate with a 3-0 loss, the match is best remembered for Ilunga sprinting out of the wall and kicking the ball away as Rivelino and Jairzinho lined up a free-kick.

Widely mocked at the time, Illunga's act was more likely borne out of desperation than ignorance of the rule book. With 85 minutes on the clock, he feared another goal would result in retribution and was trying to waste time.