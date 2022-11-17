Gay fans can show affection at official World Cup venues, says Fifa

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

LGBTQI+ fans have been assured by Fifa that they can show public displays of affection at official World Cup venues here in Qatar.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in Qatar, with punishment likely to be up to five years in prison, but in theory it is also punishable by death. It has prompted James Cleverly, the UK foreign secretary, to urge British fans to respect the Qatari culture, with the Foreign Office actually advising against public displays of affection. Indeed, the messaging has persuaded many football fans from the LGBTQI+ community to boycott the tournament.

But Gerdine Lindhout, who is the head of experiential marketing and promotion for football's global governing body, insisted that supporters could act normally at fan parks and stadiums without fear of retribution from the local authorities.

Speaking at the media opening of the main Fifa Fan Festival park in Doha, Lindhout said: "We try to find a middle ground, but the culture here has changed. Respect the culture, use your common sense, but nothing is forbidden at the Fifa Fan Festival. We are very proud of it.

"This is all about celebration. Everyone who wants to express LGBTQI+, go for it. There are no limits for people. Based on the experience I have had, there is no risk. They are welcome to express themselves and their love to their partners. They won't get into trouble for sharing public displays of affection [in fan festivals].

Joe Giddens/PA VIA AP A Virgin Atlantic A350 Airbus, featuring Rain Bow, a man wearing rainbow-coloured shoes and holding a British flag, has carried the England team to the World Cup in Qatar.

"I have been coming here for the last four years and have felt not just safe, but welcome. England fans should come here. It will be a life-changing experience. We welcome everyone, including the LGBTQI+ community."

Not everyone was on message yesterday (Wednesday). Louis van Gaal, the Holland coach, told the BBC that LGBTQI+ fans were "right" to stay away from Qatar.

"They are right to do that because they believe in that, so they have to do that," he said. "I hope that at the end, when we play the final, they shall see on television how good we are."

He also doubled-down on his statement this year that it was "ridiculous" to hold the World Cup in Qatar and that it was "bullshit" for Fifa to claim that it was bringing its showpiece event here to develop the game.

"You have to play in football countries that are more experienced, but also to stimulate that country in another way, the right way," he said.

