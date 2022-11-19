2022 World Cup profiles: All 32 teams going for glory in Qatar

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Get ready for a month-long festival of football. The 2022 World Cup kicks off on Monday (NZT) with 32 teams competing for the title at the global showpiece in Qatar.

The tournament opens with a Group A clash between the hosts and Ecuador on November 21 (NZT), concluding with the final at Lusail Stadium four weeks later.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Antoine Griezmann kisses the trophy after France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

Will a new name be etched onto the famous trophy, or can Kylian Mbappe and France retain the crown they won in style four years ago in Russia?

SAM WILSON casts his eye over all eight groups and predict which sides will progress to the knockout stages and beyond.

Group A

Qatar

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa); Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ismaeel Mohammad (Al-Duhail), Homam Ahmed (Al-Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al-Arabi); Midfielders: Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al-Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatim (Al-Rayyan); Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al-Duhail)

Fifa world ranking: 50

Coach: Félix Sánchez

Captain: Hassan Al-Haydos

Nickname: The Maroon

World Cup history: Qualified once (2022)

Best World Cup result: N/A

TAB odds: $326

One to watch: Captain Hassan Al-Haydos has amassed more than 160 caps for his country, scoring 34 goals. The diminutive winger played a key role in their AFC Asian Cup triumph and will carry the host nation's expectations on his shoulders.

Prediction: Even with home advantage, Qatar are underdogs to escape their pool. A winning start against Ecuador is paramount, but the hosts are still likely to fall in the group stage.

Dolores Ochoa/Getty Images Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo has been revelation for Brighton in the Premier League this year.

Ecuador

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas); Defenders: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Pervis Estupinan (Brighton), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp); Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Jose Cifuente (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Moisés Caicedo (Brighton), Angel Mena (Club Leon), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid), Romario Ibarra (Santos Laguna); Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)

Fifa world ranking: 44

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Captain: Enner Valencia

Nickname: La Tri (The Tri)

World Cup history: Qualified four times (2002, 2006, 2014, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Round of 16 (2006)

TAB odds: $176

One to watch: Aged just 20, Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, catching the eye of Europe's big clubs with his dynamic performances from a deep-lying role.

Prediction: It's likely to be a straight shootout with Senegal over who joins the Netherlands in the second round. Ecuador might just come off second best and depart at the group stage.

Themba Hadebe/AP The loss of their best player Sadio Mané on the eve of the World Cup is a huge blow to Senegal's hopes.

Senegal

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea); Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abdou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis); Midfielders: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham); Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Fifa world ranking: 18

Coach: Aliou Cissé

Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly

Nickname: The Lions of Teranga

World Cup history: Qualified three times (2002, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (2002)

TAB odds: $101

One to watch: In the absence of the injured Sadio Mané, Watford's Ismaila Sarr will need to take on the goalscoring burden in Qatar.

Prediction: Senegal should get through the group at Ecuador's expense behind the Netherlands, but their journey will probably end in the round of 16.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Dutch winger Cody Gakpo has scored nine goals in 14 league matches for PSV Eindhoven this season.

Netherlands

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax); Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan); Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax); Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)

Fifa world ranking: 8

Coach: Louis Van Gaal

Captain: Virgil van Dijk

Nickname: Oranje

World Cup history: Qualified 10 times (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014)

Best World Cup result: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

TAB odds: $15

One to watch: One of Europe's in-form attackers, Cody Gakpo has a string of Premier League clubs chasing his signature. The PSV winger has pace and skill to burn and gives the Netherlands potency going forward.

Prediction: Playing at their first World Cup since 2014, the Dutch have been in excellent form and loom as one of the dark horses. But a tough last eight tie may see them fall in the quarterfinals.

Group B

Lars Baron/Getty Images Aged 19, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has emerged as a key figure in England's engine room.

England

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal); Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal); Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham); Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Fifa world ranking: 5

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Captain: Harry Kane

Nickname: The Three Lions

World Cup history: Qualified 16 times (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966*, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Winners (1966)

TAB odds: $9

One to watch: At the age of 19, Jude Bellingham has already established himself as a key figure in Gareth Southgate's team. Expect the Dortmund starlet to make a big impression in Qatar.

Prediction: England ought to top a weak group and earn a more favourable round of 16 opponent. But they will bow out in the quarterfinals if, as expected, they come up against defending champions France.

Amin M. Jamali/Getty Images In-form duo Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi give Iran more firepower than in previous tournaments.

Iran

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan); Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal); Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor); Forwards: Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen), Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto)

Fifa world ranking: 20

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Captain: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Nickname: Team Melli

World Cup history: Qualified six times (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018)

TAB odds: $501

One to watch: Striker Mehdi Taremi has shone since joining FC Porto in August 2020, scoring 20 goals in his debut season. He averages a goal every two games for Iran and will lead the attack in Qatar.

Prediction: With Carlos Queiroz back in the dugout, Iran will be difficult to break down, and they carry more of a goal threat than in past tournaments. But it will still take something extraordinary for them to avoid an early group stage departure.

David Berding/Getty Images Christian Pulisic is the chief creative force for the United States and chips in with some crucial goals.

USA

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (Arsenal); Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville); Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle); Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyspor)

Fifa world ranking: 16

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Captain: TBC

Nickname: The Stars and Stripes

World Cup history: Qualified 11 times (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994*, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Third (1930)

TAB odds: $101

One to watch: While he has struggled to nail down a starting spot at club side Chelsea, Christian Pulisic is the chief creative force for his country and chips in with some vital goals.

Prediction: If they can play to their potential, then the USA have enough quality in their ranks to reach the knockouts. But under-fire coach Gregg Berhalter seems out of his depth, pointing to a group stage exit.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Captain Gareth Bale helped lead Wales to only their second World Cup finals – and first for 64 years.

Wales

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City); Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town); Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town); Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Dan James (Fulham), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

Fifa world ranking: 19

Coach: Robert Page

Captain: Gareth Bale

Nickname: The Dragons

World Cup history: Qualified twice (1958, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (1958)

TAB odds: $126

One to watch: Who else but captain and talisman Gareth Bale? The 33-year-old will be looking to make a mark on the grandest stage of all to cap off a brilliant and trophy-laden career.

Prediction: Playing in only their second World Cup, Wales will be fired up and should get through the group as runners-up. But a stiffer test awaits them in the round of 16, where they will come unstuck.

Group C

Elsa/Getty Images Lionel Messi is aiming to lead Argentina to their third World Cup crown and first since 1986 in Mexico.

Argentina

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal); Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla); Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis MacAllister (Brighton); Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Fifa world ranking: 3

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Captain: Lionel Messi

Nickname: La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue)

World Cup history: Qualified 18 times (1930, 1934, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1978*, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Winners (1978, 1986)

TAB odds: $6.50

One to watch: All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, arguably the best player of all time, as the 35-year-old attempts to win the one big title that has eluded him in his incredible career.

Prediction: By winning the Copa America and breaking their 19-year trophy drought, Argentina showed they are contenders. But their pursuit of a third world title will end in the semifinals.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Winger Fahad Al-Muwallad had a brief spell in Spain and is one of Saudi Arabia's main attacking threats.

Saudi Arabia

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly); Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal); Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab); Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

Fifa world ranking: 51

Coach: Hervé Renard

Captain: Salman Al-Faraj

Nickname: The Green Falcons

World Cup history: Qualified six times (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Round of 16 (1994)

TAB odds: $501

One to watch: Winger Fahad Al-Muwallad spent a brief spell on loan at Spanish side Levante, but now plys his trade with Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab.

Prediction: Ranked a lowly 51st in the world, the chances of this modest Saudi Arabian team getting beyond the group stage are very slim indeed.

Eric Alonso/Getty Images Mexico winger Hirving Lozano has been in outstanding form for Serie A pacesetters Napoli this season.

Mexico

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon); Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (Club America), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey); Midfielders: Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Charly Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Luis Romo (Monterrey); Forwards: Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Henry Martin (Club America), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)

Fifa world ranking: 13

Coach: Gerardo Martino

Captain: Andrés Guardado

Nickname: El Tri (The Tricolour)

World Cup history: Qualified 17 times (1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970*, 1978, 1986*, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

One to watch: Winger Hirving Lozano has been outstanding for Serie A leaders Napoli so far this season and will hope to carry that form into the World Cup.

Prediction: Mexico's long wait to reach the last eight looks set to continue with a tough round of 16 tie awaiting them should they make it out of the group.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Prolific Poland forward Robert Lewandowski has scored 76 goals in 134 appearances for his country.

Poland

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus); Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Nicola Zalewski (Roma); Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina); Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

Fifa world ranking: 26

Coach: Czesław Michniewicz

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Nickname: The Eagles

World Cup history: Qualified nine times (1938, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Third (1974, 1986)

TAB odds: $126

One to watch: Even at 34, Robert Lewandowski is as prolific as ever in front of goal, averaging almost a goal a game at Barcelona in his first season in Spain. Poland's hopes in Qatar start and end with their outstanding captain.

Prediction: Placed in a difficult pool with Argentina and Mexico, Poland are likely to come unstuck in the group stage.

Group D

Jean-Francois Badias/AP France forward Karim Benzema recently won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world.

France

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes); Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United); Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille); Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Fifa world ranking: 4

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Captain: Hugo Lloris

Nickname: Les Bleus (The Blues)

World Cup history: Qualified 16 times (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998*, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Winners (1998, 2018)

TAB odds: $8

One to watch: Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been in the form of his life for Real Madrid and will be determined to make his mark on the world stage after being overlooked in 2018 due to his involvement in an alleged blackmail plot.

Prediction: Though they are missing several key players to injury, France still have a squad capable of going far in the competition. They will reach the decider again, but this time have to settle for runners-up medals.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Teenage whiz-kid Garang Kuol only made his Socceroos debut against the All Whites in September.

Australia

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners); Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Aibirex Niigata), Joel King (Odense Boldklub), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United); Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren); Forwards: Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), James Maclaren (Melbourne City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)

Fifa world ranking: 38

Coach: Graham Arnold

Captain: Mat Ryan

Nickname: Socceroos

World Cup history: Qualified six times (1974, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Round of 16 (2006)

TAB odds: $501

One to watch: Exciting forward Garang Kuol only has one cap to his name but is being tipped for big things. The Sudan-born teen shone during an A-League All Stars game against Barcelona and will give Australia some much-needed X-factor in attack.

Prediction: Thrown into a nightmare group alongside reigning champions France and Euro 2020 semifinalists Denmark, the Socceroos will most likely be eliminated at the group stage.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg played a central role in Denmark's run to the Euro 2020 semifinals.

Denmark

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin); Defenders: Alexander Bach (Benfica), Simon Kjær (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby); Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford); Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Robert Forest (Hoffenheim), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Fifa world ranking: 10

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

​Captain: Simon Kjær

​Nickname: De Rød-Hvide (The Red-White)

World Cup history: Qualified six times (1986, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (1998)

TAB odds: $26

One to watch: After a difficult start, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has started to impress at Tottenham, chipping in with some crucial goals. His composure in possession, box-to-to-box running and ball-winning ability make him a mainstay in Denmark's midfield.

Prediction: The Danes will ease through the group behind France, but their journey will end in the round of 16 if they run into a strong Argentina side.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images After playing at youth level for France, Hannibal Mejbri committed his international future to Tunisia.

Tunisia

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel); Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Montassar Talbi (Lorient); Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne), Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham); Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi SC), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Naim Sliti (Ettifaq), Issam Jebali (Odense), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier)

Fifa world ranking: 30

Coach: Jalel Kadri

​Captains: Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri

​Nickname: The Eagles of Carthage

​World Cup history: Qualified six times (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018)

TAB odds: $501

One to watch: Currently on loan at Birmingham, young attacking midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is highly rated at Manchester United and will give Tunisia some impetus going forward.

Prediction: As in 2018, Tunisia have been handed a horror draw and will need a miracle to avoid a sixth successive departure at the group stage.

Group E

David Ramos/Getty Images Spain midfielder Pedri was the young player of the tournament at last year's European Championships.

Spain

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford); Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia); Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid); Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Fifa world ranking: 7

Coach: Luis Enrique

Captain: Sergio Busquets

Nickname: La Roja (The Red One)

World Cup history: Qualified 16 times (1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982*, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Winners (2010)

TAB odds: $9

One to watch: Named young player of the tournament at Euro 2020, Pedri's passing ability and composure in possession make him a vital cog in Spain's engine room. Still only 19, the Barcelona star has the world at his feet.

Prediction: Among the pre-tournament favourites, Spain should escape a tough pool and come through a tricky last 16 tie, but will succumb in the quarterfinals.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas helped Los Ticos see off the All Whites in their World Cup playoff.

Costa Rica

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo); Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios FC), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati); Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewisson Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas FC), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense); Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano) Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Fifa world ranking: 31

Coach: Luis Fernando Suárez

Captain: Bryan Ruiz

Nickname: Los Ticos

World Cup history: Qualified six times (1990, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (2014)

TAB odds: $501

One to watch: It's hard to look past – and indeed score past – veteran No 1 Keylor Navas, the hero of 2014 and the only world-class player in Costa Rica's ranks.

Prediction: They may have emerged from a similarly tough pool eight years ago on their way to the quarterfinals, but this ageing Costa Rica side is not a patch on the 2014 vintage. A group stage exit awaits.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Jamal Musiala turned his back on England and has become a key fixture in Hansi Flick's Germany side.

Germany

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt); Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund); Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich); Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Fifa world ranking: 11

Coach: Hansi Flick

Captain: Manuel Neuer

​Nickname: Die Mannschaft (The Team)

World Cup history: Qualified 20 times (1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974*, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006*, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Winners (1954**, 1974**, 1990**, 2014) **As West Germany

TAB odds: $13

One to watch: Young midfielder Jamal Musiala turned his back on England to play for the country of his birth and has become a key fixture in Hansi Flick's Germany side. Blessed with pace, skill and an eye for goal, Musiala could be one of the breakout stars.

Prediction: After the 2018 debacle, the pressure is on Germany to deliver on the world stage once again. But they face a treacherous path to the title match and will bow out in the semifinals.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images AS Monaco winger Takumi Minamino has scored 17 goals in just 44 appearances for the Samuari Blue.

Japan

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg); Defenders: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo); Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus); Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges)

Fifa world ranking: 24

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Captain: Maya Yoshida

Nickname: Samurai Blue

World Cup history: Qualified seven times (1998, 2002*, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as co-hosts

Best World Cup result: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018)

TAB odds: $201

One to watch: Former Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino has scored 17 goals in 44 appearances for his country and provides a real attacking threat from out wide.

Prediction: If anyone is capable of a major upset, then it's Japan. Expect Hajime Moriyasu's men to ask plenty of questions of Spain and Germany, before valiantly succumbing in the group stage.

Group F

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium's so-called 'golden generation' have yet to win an international trophy.

Belgium

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Bruges), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg); Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund); Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Hans Vanaken (Club Bruges); Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens)

Fifa world ranking: 2

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Captain: Eden Hazard

Nickname: The Red Devils

World Cup history: Qualified 14 times (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Third (2018)

TAB odds: $17

One to watch: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne was named in the team of the tournament four years ago after helping the Red Devils finish third in Russia. His technique, creativity and shooting prowess make him one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Prediction: With a round of 16 tie against either Spain or Germany on the cards, Belgium's World Cup voyage may be a brief one.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Alphonso Davies plays in defence for his club Bayern Munich but is often used in attack by his country.

Canada

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St Clair (Minnesota United); Defenders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal); Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone); Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Bruges), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoillett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Bruges), Liam Miller (FC Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Fifa world ranking: 41

Coach: John Herdman

Captain: Atiba Hutchinson

Nickname: Les Rouges (The Reds)

World Cup history: Qualified twice (1986, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Group stage (1986)

TAB odds: $201

One to watch: Versatile Alphonso Davies plays in defence for his club Bayern Munich, and attack for his country. The 22-year-old has been struggling with a hamstring issue but is expected to be available for their opener with Belgium.

Prediction: As the fourth-lowest ranked side at the tournament, Canada won't go beyond the group stage after being pooled with world No 2 Belgium and 2018 runners-up Croatia. But a first World Cup goal and win over Morocco is a realistic aim.

Fran Santiago/Getty Images Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi is considered one of the best attacking fullbacks in world football.

Morocco

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca); Defenders: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Achraf Dari (Stade Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saiss (Besiktas); Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Bilal El Khannouss (Racing Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria); Forwards: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Soufiane Boufal (Angers), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad), Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Fifa world ranking: 22

Coach: Walid Regragui

Captain: Romain Saïss

Nickname: Atlas Lions

World Cup history: Qualified six times (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Second round (1986)

TAB odds: $201

One to watch: An attacking fullback known for his speed and goal-scoring knack, Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi will be crucial to the Atlas Lions' slim hopes of making it out of the pool.

Prediction: Morocco haven't made it beyond the group stage since 1986, and that long wait is set to continue in Qatar after being dealt another unkind draw.

Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images Player of the tournament in Russia four years ago, Luka Modric remains crucial to the Croatian cause.

Croatia

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Domink Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid); Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb); Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg); Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (1899 Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Fifa world ranking: 12

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

Captain: Luka Modric

​Nickname: Vatreni (The Blazers)

World Cup history: Qualified six times (1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Runners-up (2018)

TAB odds: $46

One to watch: Now 37, this will surely be Luka Modric's World Cup swansong. The midfield maestro was named player of the tournament four years ago and will want to go out with a bang in Qatar to cap off a legendary international career.

Prediction: Croatia's undoubted quality will see them safely through the group, but a likely round of 16 clash with Spain or Germany will be a step too far for a squad past its peak.

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was recently hailed by team-mate Neymar as the world's best player.

Brazil

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras); Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea); Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham); Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Fifa world ranking: 1

Coach: Tite

Captain: Thiago Silva

​Nickname: Seleção (Selection)

​World Cup history: Qualified 22 times (1930, 1934, 1938, 1950*, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014*, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

TAB odds: $4.50

One to watch: By scoring the winner for Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final, Vinicius Jr proved he is a man for the big occasion. Don't bet against him repeating the trick in Qatar.

Prediction: After 20 years of heartbreak and near misses, this will be the year that Brazil are finally crowned champions for the sixth time.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic averages a goal every other game for Serbia, with nine in 17 starts.

Serbia

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino); Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic (Almeria); Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona); Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonji (Torino)

Fifa world ranking: 21

Coach: Dragan Stojković

Captain: Dušan Tadić

​Nickname: Orlovi (Eagles)

World Cup history: Qualified three times* (2010, 2018, 2022) *Not including results as Yugoslavia or Serbia and Montenegro

Best World Cup result: Group stage (2010, 2018)

TAB odds: $71

One to watch: Prolific striker Dusan Vlahovic averages a goal every other game for his country and has notched 13 in 25 for Juventus since joining the club from Fiorentina in January. His presence upfront gives Serbia a real chance of an upset or two.

Prediction: It figures to be a straight shootout between Serbia and Switzerland to join Brazil in the last 16, and the Swiss simply have a bit more nous in their team. A third group stage exit looms.

Carsten Harz/Getty Images Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring a goal against the Czech Republic with team-mate Remo Freuler.

Switzerland

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Kohn (Red Bull Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach); Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Sylvan Widmer (Mainz 05); Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea); Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Reuben Vargas (FC Augsburg)

Fifa world ranking: 15

Coach: Murat Yakin

Captain: Granit Xhaka

​Nickname: La Nati (The National Team)

World Cup history: Qualified 12 times (1934, 1938, 1950, 1954*, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (1954)

TAB odds: $81

One to watch: Former Liverpool playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri is playing at his fourth World Cup – and he's only 31. The 'Alpine Messi' is a superb crosser of the ball and has a habit of scoring spectacular goals from distance.

Prediction: What they lack in star power, Switzerland make up for with their organisation and never-say-die attitude. Murat Yakin's side should negotiate a tough group before coming unstuck in the round of 16, as was the case four years ago.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Veteran Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been a revelation upfront for Bayern Munich.

Cameroon

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan); Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes); Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli); Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (BSC Young Boys), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (BSC Young Boys), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon)

Fifa world ranking: 43

Coach: Rigobert Song

Captain: Vincent Aboubakar

Nickname: The Indomitable Lions

World Cup history: Qualified eight times (1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (1990)

TAB odds: $201

One to watch: Veteran striker Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting has become an unexpected hit at Bayern Munich since joining the club last year, making Robert Lewandowski's No 9 shirt his own and outperforming summer signing Sadio Mané.

Prediction: Thrown into arguably the toughest pool in Qatar, Cameroon lack the quality and depth of their rivals and will be eliminated at the group stage.

Group H

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to put his club woes behind him and guide Portugal to their first World Cup.

Portugal

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Silva (Benfica); Midfielders: William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Otavio (Porto), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain); Forwards: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig)

Fifa world ranking: 9

Coach: Fernando Santos

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Nickname: Seleção (Selection)

World Cup history: Qualified eight times (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Third (1966)

TAB odds: $15

One to watch: It's now or never for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the World Cup for his beloved Portugal. His powers might be on the wane, but the wantaway Manchester United forward still has the ability to turn a match with a moment of brilliance.

Prediction: Portugal will emerge from a tough-looking group and edge an awkward last 16 encounter, but their luck will run out in the quarterfinals.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Former West Ham United striker Andre Ayew will captain Ghana on their fourth World Cup appearance.

Ghana

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen); Defenders: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Bruges), Baba Rahman (Reading), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont); Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens); Forwards: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kamal Sowah (Club Bruges), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Fifa world ranking: 61

Coach: Otto Addo

Captain: Andre Ayew

Nickname: The Black Stars

World Cup history: Qualified four times (2006, 2010, 2014, 2022)

Best World Cup result: Quarterfinals (2010)

TAB odds: $201

One to watch: Capped once by Spain, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams switched allegiance to Ghana this year and will bring some fresh impetus to an ageing frontline.

Prediction: The lowest ranked team in the tournament at 61 in the world, it would be a big surprise for Ghana to go past the group stage in Qatar.

Alberto Valdez/Getty Images Tireless Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde will be central to his country's World Cup hopes in Qatar.

Uruguay

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente); Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma); Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate); Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Fifa world ranking: 14

Coach: Diego Alonso

​Captain: Diego Godin

​Nickname: La Celeste (The Sky Blue)

World Cup history: Qualified 14 times (1930*, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as hosts

Best World Cup result: Winners (1930, 1950)

TAB odds: $36

One to watch: Since breaking into the Real Madrid first team four years ago, Federico Valverde has become indispensable at the Bernabeu. The versatile 24-year-old can play in midfield, on the wing, and even at fullback.

Prediction: Uruguay have a squad full of experience and class and should reach the knockout stages without too much trouble. But a potential showdown with South American rivals Brazil in the round of 16 will result in an early flight home.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images South Korea need Son Heung-Min to be fit and firing to have any chance of getting out of their group.

South Korea

World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-Woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-Keun (Jeonbuk Motors); Defenders: Kim Min-Jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-Su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-Hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-Gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-Gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-Hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-Won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-Min (Daejon Citizen); Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-Ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-Ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-Ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-Kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-Hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Lee Jae-Sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-Beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-Yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-In (Real Mallorca); Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-Sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)

Fifa world ranking: 28

Coach: Paulo Bento

Captain: Son Heung-Min

Nickname: The Taeguk Warriors

World Cup history: Qualified 11 times (1954, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002*, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) *Qualified as co-hosts

Best World Cup result: Fourth (2002)

TAB odds: $201

One to watch: South Korea badly need their captain and talisman Son Heung-Min to recover from injury to have a fighting chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Prediction: South Korea haven't gone beyond the group stage in the last three tournaments. That sorry record is set to continue in Qatar after an unforgiving draw.