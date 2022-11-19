Former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson eyes England scalp in new World Cup role

When Anthony Hudson was growing up in east London, he would not go anywhere without his most cherished possession: a grainy VHS video of his father Alan's dazzling England debut against West Germany at Wembley in 1975.

Hudson carried it everywhere. School. Friends' houses. Whenever someone visited him, on it would go. "I was so proud of him," says Hudson, the English assistant coach of the United States team who will face England at the World Cup.

"Honestly, it was one of the best debuts I've ever seen. West Germany were the world champions at the time. I can still hear the commentator saying, 'And it's Hudson, it's Hudson again . . .' He ran the show.

"There was one moment when he put his foot on the ball, stood there and told one of the West German players to come towards him [he says, gesturing his fingers towards him]. To have your dad do that in a game like that was pretty special."

Hudson has always felt that the former Chelsea, Stoke City and Arsenal midfielder - a "maverick", he admits, who clashed with Don Revie, the England manager - ought to have won more than two England caps. "Maybe, because of that, it would be nice to get one over them," he smiles.

There will be no split loyalties, then, when Hudson takes his seat in the technical area at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 25.

"When the draw happened and I called home, my brother and my mum and my dad were going crazy. It was really nice," Hudson, 41, says. "I know he'll be rooting for the States too.

"I actually feel quite American. My dad played here [in the US, for Seattle Sounders], I was born here, and my dad always spoke about how much he loved his time here. So I grew up feeling a strong connection to America."

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Anthony Hudson took the All Whites to within 90 minutes of World Cup qualification in 2018.

For Hudson, Qatar will be the latest staging post in a remarkable journey. The former West Ham United trainee, who called time on his playing career aged 27, has circled the globe to coach or manage; Maryland, Tottenham Hotspur reserves, Newport County, Bahrain, New Zealand and Colorado Rapids.

A brief loan at Luton Town while on the books of West Ham preceded spells with the Dutch club NEC Nijmegen and Wilmington Hammerheads in North Carolina, but Hudson admits he struggled to escape the shadow of his father - who battled alcohol addiction in retirement and with whom Hudson's relationship was often strained - as a player.

"The last ten or 15 years has been a process of growing up and maturing for both of us," he says. "When I was in Colorado, he came out and stayed with me, came to see a couple of training sessions and team meetings. That was nice. I'd never had that. The last time he came to anything was when I was a West Ham player."

When discussion turns to England, Hudson is quick to pour cold water on talk of Southgate's team arriving in Qatar with dampened expectations after recent performances and results. "Gareth's done an amazing job over the last couple of tournaments," Hudson, who studied for his A licence alongside the England manager, says. "It would be foolish to get carried away by the narrative that's being played out. They have some top, top players."

So too do the US, however, who are reaping the rewards from a growing contingent of young, talented players making waves in Europe. "America have always had a bunch of players playing overseas, but more and more young players are making an impact at the top level now," Hudson says.

Indeed, Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are among those making their mark in the Premier League, while Valencia's Yunus Musah, Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna, Juventus' Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest, the Barcelona full back on loan at AC Milan, are doing the same across Europe.

"I was watching Weston McKennie in midweek," Hudson says. "He's no bit-part player. He's making a real impact. Brenden Aaronson has had a great start [at Leeds], with his ability to run with the ball, his energy. He's a great kid as well. And there are more and more of them."

A chance meeting with Peter Taylor in 2011, while helping out at Dagenham & Redbridge, kick-started Hudson's nomadic managerial journey. Hudson, aged only 30, had just left Tottenham's back-room staff for Newport, who were in the Conference, having been endorsed as a "young Jose Mourinho" by Harry Redknapp. But he was dismissed five months later after a poor start to the campaign.

"John Still, a legend of the lower leagues, let me come in and do some work at Dagenham," Hudson explains. "One night they were playing Gillingham at home and I went in the office and Peter Taylor was in there. John went out for five minutes to do the team talk and Peter was telling me about Bahrain, who he was managing, how they'd just played against Sweden, and I remember thinking, 'Wow, that's amazing, international football, coaching in a different country.'

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson is now working as an assistant coach with the United States.

"Then a week later he called me up and asked if I wanted to come and be their Olympic under-23 coach. I flew straight out to a camp in Japan for an Olympic qualifier. I remember putting out the cones in Tokyo thinking, 'How did this happen?' "

Similar thoughts came to the fore when, after lifting the Gulf Cup with Bahrain under-23 in 2013, Hudson, who by then was also leading the senior team, was invited along with his side as a guest of honour at a reception held by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama's Safriya Palace.

When Hudson was coaching in Bahrain, training camps often took place in neighbouring Qatar. Hudson admits he lived in something of a bubble during three years in the region, where tailoring training around prayer times and searing temperatures made him feel "a long way from Newport".

So too did time spent with the All Blacks and Māori tribes to learn about Kiwi culture while the head coach of New Zealand. Hudson led the All Whites to within 90 minutes of qualification for the 2018 World Cup, before defeat by Peru in the second leg of the intercontinental play-off put an end to that dream.

But, four years on, football's biggest stage now awaits. Hudson says that the culture built by Gregg Berhalter, the head coach, means a quiet sense of optimism is growing in the US camp.

"The word culture gets thrown around a lot, but he's created an elite environment that represents the United States," Hudson says. "Every single detail is considered, from what colour the walls are, to where a flag might be placed. And he's a top coach. A good man. Very intelligent.

"We've got a huge staff. We joke about it: some days in camp we outnumber the players. We all wear red and the players wear blue. But he involves everyone. At meals, team meetings, in everything we do, no one - from the media guys to the analysts - is left out.

"The first objective is to get out of the group, and then see how far we can go. We believe we have a really good group of young players. If we can get out the group, then you never know."

