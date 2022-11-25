Third arrest made by police investigating the death of Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel ... read more

Recap: Brazil vs Serbia – Fifa World Cup

07:40, Nov 25 2022

Follow live coverage as the tournament favourites play their first match in group G, against Serbia.

Richarlison scored Brazil’s first goal of the Qatar World Cup against Serbia.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Richarlison scored Brazil’s first goal of the Qatar World Cup against Serbia.
 