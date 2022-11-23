Socceroos floored by reigning champions France at World Cup

Defending champions France lay down a marker at the World Cup with a 4-1 win over Australia.

Australia landed an early blow before being floored by a power-packed France in a 4-1 loss to the reigning World Cup titleholders in Qatar.

The Socceroos went ahead via Craig Goodwin and bossed Les Bleus for the initial 25 minutes at Al Janoub Stadium.

But the Australians were then swamped by wave after ominous blue wave as France scored four goals in a 45-minute burst.

Veteran forward Olivier Giroud netted twice while Adrien Rabiot and megastar Kylian Mbappe also scored against the outclassed Socceroos.

"Look, at the end of the day, they're a quality side and they're world champions for a reason," coach Graham Arnold said pitch side.

"I thought the first half we did well. Second half, we ran out of legs a bit, but that's the type of level that those players play at.

"We will pick the boys up for sure [ahead of facing Tunisia on Saturday].

Elsa/Getty Images Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Australia in Qatar.

"They should be proud of their commitment, their effort that they gave, but again, they are the world champions for a reason."

Goodwin's ninth-minute goal was from Australia's top shelf, with the Adelaide United captain scoring from a stunning fast-break.

Harry Souttar's laser long ball from defence was collected by Mathew Leckie on the right flank and he cut inside French defender Lucas Hernandez.

The Frenchman's right knee buckled as Leckie arrowed across the face of goal to Goodwin who scored to put the Socceroos on top of the world champions.

Frank Augstein/AP Australia's Aziz Behich stands dejected after his team’s 4-1 loss to France in Qatar to kickoff their World Cup campaign.

Australia could have gone 2-0 up in the 22nd minute when a flying Mitch Duke 20-metre shot just flew post the right post.

But five minutes later, the tide turned towards France.

Rabiot scored with a close-range header from a perfectly weighted ball from substitute Theo Hernandez, who replaced his injured older brother.

Five minutes later, Giroud put the French 2-1 ahead after a blunder from Australian right-back Nathaniel Atkinson, one of six Socceroos on debut in Doha at the World Cup finals.

Atkinson failed to control a routine Jackson Irvine pass and was dispossessed in a twinkling by Rabiot and the ball rolled to the brilliant Mbappe.

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Australia's Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring the opening goal of their group D match against France in Qatar.

With an audacious back-heel, he returned possession to Rabiot, who in turn found Giroud unmarked metres from goal.

The French went close to scoring four more times in the next 10 minutes before Australia's Irvine, against the flow, bounced a header into the left post just before halftime.

After the break, the French rout was completed with accurate headers from the brilliant Mbappe in the 68th minute and Giroud, who just three minutes later equalled Thierry Henry's record for most goals for France, 51.

The Australians next meet Tunisia, with Denmark (December 1) follow.

Tunisia and Denmark played out a scoreless draw in the opening Group D game.