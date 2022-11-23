Germany considers legal action over World Cup armband 'blackmail' directive

The row over the "One Love" armbands has escalated with the German federation considering legal action amid concerns that Fifa have not followed their own rules.

England and the six other teams planning to wear the anti-discrimination armbands backed down on Monday after being told by Fifa that their captains would be booked. The decision to comply with Fifa has led to accusations that the seven have failed to support the LGBTQ+ community in a country where homosexuality is a criminal offence, with a supermarket chain terminating its advertising agreement with the German federation.

That has prompted the Germans to consult their lawyers, with a spokesman accusing Fifa of "extreme blackmail" when the threat was only hours before England were due to play their opening game. Regulation officials from each of the seven European countries examined the rules before the start of the World Cup and were convinced the most severe sanction available to Fifa under the regulations was a fine.

Their interpretation was that the matter would fall under Fifa's equipment regulations, with the enforcement process one that involves the match commissioner reporting to Fifa and not the referee.

Match officials "retain the right to determine whether any item may be used", and there are laws - 4 and 12 - that could also come into play. But law 4 only seems to point to a possible sanction if a player, having been asked to leave the field to remove the item, then re-enters the field of play without permission.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Christian Eriksen of Denmark wears a No Discrimination captain's armband during his side’s draw with Tunisia at the World Cup. The armband is different from the OneLove rainbow ones that the captains of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland had intended to wear.

The German federation's media director, Steffen Simon, told German Deutschlandfunk radio that England had been put under severe pressure.

"The tournament director went to the English team and talked about multiple rule violations and threatened with massive sporting sanctions without specifying what these would be," he said.

"We were in an extreme situation, in an extreme blackmail and we thought we had to take that decision without wanting to do so.

"We lost the armband and it is very painful but we are the same people as before with the same values. We are not impostors who claim they have values and then betray them. I can understand the disappointment. We had the choice between the plague and cholera."

The Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has claimed that players at the World Cup are being controlled and that they fear being banned from games if they speak out.

The 35-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur player said: "Now I'm afraid to say anything at all. I'm not comfortable talking about this, to be put on the spot. That is telling you enough."

