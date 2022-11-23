Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on $30m payoff after Manchester United rips up contract

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United without receiving any compensation after the two parties agreed to rip up his contract.

The Premier League may not have seen the last of the 37-year-old Portuguese forward, however, as United have not included a clause in his settlement that forbids him from joining another English club.

United announced on Wednesday NZT that they had come to a "mutual agreement" with Ronaldo to terminate the star's contract, which was due to expire at the end of June next year.

In ripping up the player's contract, United have saved themselves about 15.5 million pounds (NZ$30m) in wages.

It is understood that United did not give Ronaldo a payoff because they were convinced that they could argue in court that the player was guilty of a breach of contract for three reasons.

First, because he brought the club into disrepute with his comments in his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Second, because the interview was unauthorised by the club, which is again forbidden.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo makes a point at press conference for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar this week.

And finally, their lawyers were ready to argue that Ronaldo breached his contract by refusing to come off the bench in the final three minutes of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, and the club have discussed the terms of the player's departure over the course of the past week. Some had speculated that United would demand that Ronaldo would be barred from joining another Premier League club under the terms of the settlement but The Times understands that Ronaldo is now free to join any club in England or abroad.

Thomas Tuchel turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo for Chelsea last summer, but the German has since been replaced as manager by Graham Potter.

It is understood that Todd Boehly, the Chelsea chairman, is a big fan of Ronaldo, although it remains to be seen whether the American will try to lure the five-times Ballon d'Or winner to Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in the first season of his second spell at Old Trafford, but this term he has only scored three goals, two of which came against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League. The other strike came against Everton six weeks ago.

In a statement, United thanked Ronaldo for the "immense contribution" to the club in his two spells at Old Trafford.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Ronaldo gestures during Manchester United’s Uefa Europa League group match against Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford last month.

Ronaldo won eight major trophies during his first stint at United from 2003-09. In total, he scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for the club.

The fact that Ronaldo's exit has been concluded less than a week after the whole of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan aired will please United, who feared that Ronaldo could dig his heels in and try to drag the club into a legal wrangle.

Despite his poor form, Ronaldo is said to believe he can still perform at the highest level and is hoping to impress during the World Cup.

He is set to start for Portugal on Friday (5am NZT) in their first group-stage match against Ghana.

Shortly after United announced his departure, the striker tweeted: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

The 37-year-old said in the interview on Talk TV that he felt "betrayed" by the club and claimed that Erik ten Hag, the Dutch manager, had disrespected him by asking him to come off the bench with three minutes to go in United's match against Spurs.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward also hit out at the club's owners, the Glazer family, claiming they "don't care about whether United are successful on the field. "As you know, Manchester [United] is a marketing club," he said.

"They'll get their money from the marketing."

[The Glazer family also announced on Wednesday NZT that they would consider putting Manchester United up for sale.]

Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon and Bayern Munich all distanced themselves from reports that they wanted to sign the player last summer.

The only significant offer that Ronaldo received was from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, who were willing to offer him a two-year contract at 2.24 million pounds (NZ$4.32m) a week.

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON