Belgium's Foreign Minister confronts Fifa president while wearing 'One Love' armband

Belgium's Foreign Minister delivered a defiant message to Fifa and World Cup hosts Qatar ahead of her country’s opening game against Canada.

Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing a colourful ‘One Love’ armband while meeting Fifa President Gianni Infantino before kickoff at Al Rayyan Stadium.

The armband is a symbol for inclusion and diversity that world football’s governing body has prevented captains of seven European teams, including Belgium, from wearing at the tournament.

They had wanted to wear it as a rebuke to Qatar’s human rights record, but Fifa warned the seven European federations that players would be penalised if they wore the armband.

Lahbib posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing the band on her left arm, writing: “My heart goes out to our Red Devils!”

Homosexuality is a crime in Qatar, where it is punishable by up to three years in prison or even death. The Gulf State’s treatment of migrant workers and disregard for women's rights have also come under the spotlight in recent weeks.

However, Fifa has sought to quash any criticism of Qatar, who were controversially handed hosting rights in a 2010 vote dogged by claims of bribery and corruption.

Infantino gave an impassioned hour-long speech on the eve of the tournament, condemning Western hypocrisy over human rights and declaring: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel [like] a migrant worker.”

But that hasn't stopped players from making their feelings known. Germany’s team covered their mouths for their photo before their World Cup opener, a 2-1 loss to Japan, to protest against Fifa’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband.

“It was a sign from the team, from us,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said, "that Fifa is muzzling us.”

And German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who is also responsible for sports, also wore a “One Love” armband in the stands for her country's match, sitting beside Infantino.

Faeser posted a photo of herself wearing it with the hashtag #OneLove.

