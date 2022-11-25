Difficult Conversations: Should the Fifa World Cup have been hosted in Qatar?

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Fifa World Cup is usually full of drama and controversy on the field. But this year’s tournament in Qatar has almost been more infamous for the controversy off it.

Qatar has been under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalising homosexuality and its treatment of migrant workers.

Fifa, football’s governing body, issued a warning just hours before England and the Netherlands were set to play. The captains of seven European teams – including the Dutch and English captains – were planning to wear the heart-shaped, multicoloured logo of the “One Love” campaign. Fifa said the players would immediately be shown a yellow card and could face further consequences.

Meanwhile, Qatar has also banned the consumption of alcohol at games, despite previously saying this would be allowed, and beer company Budweiser being a sponsor of the tournament.

Champagne, wine, whisky and other alcohol is still to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums.

Restrictions have been placed on what fans are allowed to wear. They must be fully dressed at all times and no “intimate parts” can be revealed. So taking off your shirt or wearing a bikini is not an option.

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Germany's players covered their mouths to protest the clampdown on “One Love” armbands at the Fifa World Cup.

The history

Qatar won its bid to host the tournament in 2010. Executive committee members voted it as the best option over the United States, with 14 votes for Qatar and eight for the US. In 2010, Russia was awarded the 2018 World Cup during the same vote as Qatar. Since then 17 of the 22 FIFA executive committee members have been banned or indicted over allegations of corruption and wrongdoing

