Saudi Arabia player suffers broken jaw in nasty World Cup collision

Saudi Arabia defender taken out by goalkeeper in World Cup win over Argentina.

Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani was taken back to Riyadh for emergency surgery following a sickening collision with a team-mate during their shock World Cup win over Argentina.

Al-Shahrani suffered facial injuries, including a broken jaw, and internal bleeding after he copped a knee to the head from goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in the dying stages of Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 victory.

Al-Owais jumped up to punch the ball away from an Argentina cross as the unfancied Asian nation desperately hung onto their surprise lead, but Al-Owais also collected his team-mate in the process.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Mohammed Al-Owais with Saudi Arabia teammate Yasser Al-Shahrani during their World Cup game against Argentina.

Appearing to be had been knocked out, Al-Shahrani was floored by the contact and had to be taken from the field on a stretcher, and it was confirmed after Saudi Arabia’s famous win that the Al-Hilal player would require surgery, cutting his World Cup short.

"Yasser Al-Shahrani underwent a successful surgery in the pancreatic gland at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh," the Saudi Football Federation said on social media.

The 51st ranked Saudi Arabia scored two goals shortly after halftime to take a surprise lead after Lionel Messi converted an early penalty for Argentina.