David Beckham's Inter Miami hope to sign Lionel Messi after World Cup

Inter Miami are prepared to make Lionel Messi the highest-paid player in the history of Major League Soccer as David Beckham delivers on his promise of “huge ambitions” for the club.

The Miami franchise, who are co-owned by Beckham, are hoping to secure a deal after the World Cup, with Messi moving to Florida from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the European season.

Miami have made no secret of wanting Messi. In June last year, Jorge Mas, the other co-owner, told the Miami Herald that they hoped to lure one of the greatest players in history to MLS. “Hopefully the conditions will be met for him to be there, playing with the Inter Miami jersey,” Mas said in the summer.

Messi is thought to already have a home in Miami and enjoys holidays there with his family. "I would like to play in the United States one day. It has always been one of my dreams," he told the Spanish media last year.

Beckham has previously spoken of the club's “huge ambitions” and in an interview with The Times in February, the manager, Phil Neville, confirmed Inter's desire to sign Messi.

“This club will always want to bring a superstar to Miami, and a lot of top players want to come here because of where we are,” Neville, whose contract as head coach was recently extended for another season after a run to the play-offs, said.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Messi and Beckham have a relationship through their deals with Adidas and faced each other several times on the pitch, including in the 2013 Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and PSG.

The Times understands that Miami will also try to bring in players who can complement Messi's skills, with two former Barcelona team-mates - Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez - among those who have been considered. Suarez rejoined Nacional in his native Uruguay in July while Fabregas is now playing in Italy's Serie B at Como.

It is understood that Beckham's influence is a key part of the Messi deal. As an ambassador for the Qataris at this World Cup, the former England captain has a direct line to the owners of PSG, while his relationship with Messi has been cemented by their association with Adidas.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Messi, centre, celebrates his goal against Mexico with Angel Di Maria, left, and Julian Alvarez.

Also favouring Miami is the fact that Messi's PSG contract expires at the end of this season, giving him the freedom to move. When he switched from Barcelona to Paris last year it was also on a free transfer, in a two-year deal that was reportedly worth 1.2 million pounds (NZ$2.33m) a week.

PSG may yet attempt to extend his agreement at the Parc des Princes, particularly if he concludes his international career by lifting the World Cup next month. After a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opening game, Argentina got their campaign back on track on Saturday night with a 2-0 win over Mexico. Messi opened the scoring with his second goal of the tournament.

MLS has signed some big names in the past, including Beckham himself.

But with the next World Cup due to take place in the United States, alongside its co-hosts Canada and Mexico, the arrival of Messi would be timely. Soccer still struggles to attract a significant following in a country dominated by the major American sports. Messi would certainly elevate MLS in the nation's sporting landscape and accelerate the growth of the game.

“David Beckham and I aspire to bring the best players in the world here to Miami, not only because of the project we are creating,” Mas told Sport Central in the summer. “We want to be the point of reference for soccer in the United States.”

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON