Recap: Cameroon beat Brazil at Fifa World Cup, scorer sent off for celebrating

07:40, Dec 03 2022

Follow live coverage of the Fifa World Cup group match between Brazil and Cameroon in Qatar.

Referee Ismail Elfath shows a red card to Vincent Aboubakar after he scored the winning goal against Brazil.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
