Ghana staves off elimination with 3-2 win over South Korea at World Cup

Son Heung-min South Korea controls the ball against Denis Odoi of Ghana.

Ghana staved off elimination at the Fifa World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half.

Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and were in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

Down 2-0, Cho Geu-sung scored both of South Korea's goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.

South Korea forward Son Heung-min remained without a goal in Qatar. The Tottenham forward wore a mask to protect a broken left eye socket he sustained in a Champions League game against Marseille earlier this month.