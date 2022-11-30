Recap: England thrash Wales to reach last 16 of World Cup

07:42, Nov 30 2022

England thrash Wales 3-0 to win Group B and reach the last 16 of the World Cup.

England's John Stones, brings the ball forward under pressure from Wales' Daniel James and Kieffer Moore.
Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
