Wales vs England: All you need to know for Fifa World Cup clash

Wales and England meet in their final group match of the men’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

England are top of group B on four points and are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages after beating Iran 6-2 and drawing 0-0 with the United States.

Wales are bottom on one point and might need to beat England by four goals to have any chance of progressing after drawing 1-1 with the United States and losing 2-0 to Iran.

England will qualify if they avoid a four-goal defeat. The other group B match on Wednesday (NZ time) sees the United States face Iran.

Wales and England last met in a major tournament at the 2016 European Championships in France when England won their group fixture 2-1 in Lens.

Their last clash was a friendly behind closed doors at Wembley in 2020 when England won 3-0.

DETAILS

What: Wales v England, group B

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan

Kick-off: Wednesday, November 30 (NZ time) (live coverage on Stuff from 7:40am)

SQUADS

Wales: Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Neco Williams, Joe Allen, Rubin Colwill, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Sorba Thomas, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale, Mark Harris, Daniel James, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore.

England: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

THE TAB ODDS

Wales $8.00, England $1.40

THE HISTORY

Played 103, England 68 wins, Wales 14 wins, 21 draws.