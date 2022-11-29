Furious Qatar World Cup chief accuses the BBC of 'very racist' coverage

The head of Qatar's World Cup organisation has described aspects of the BBC's coverage as “very racist” and accused presenter Gary Lineker of ignoring attempts to engage with the organisers before criticising them on television.

Hassan al-Thawadi condemned the broadcaster for allowing Lineker to launch its World Cup coverage with a three-minute monologue focusing on the country's poor human rights record for women, migrant workers, and the LGBT community.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Thawadi, the head of the committee for delivery and legacy, also defended the decision to deny those wearing rainbow colours entry into stadiums and admitted to having “an issue with” European teams wanting their captains to wear a One Love armband in support of LGBT rights.

Stuart Andrew, the UK's first openly gay sports minister, has announced he will wear the rainbow-coloured armband to Tuesday’s (Wednesday NZT) England v Wales final group match. The Welsh MP said that it was “really unfair” that the captains of the two teams faced sporting sanctions after they announced their intention to wear the armband in Qatar.

He added that the country's criminalisation of homosexuality meant that gay fans had been excluded from the tournament.

Thawadi also criticised comments by Jurgen Klinsmann, a BBC commentator and World Cup winner with West Germany in 1990, who accused Iran of having a culture of “working the referee” after they beat Wales last week.

Thawadi said: “Unfortunately, I've seen some of the coverage that seems to be kind of pushing towards that stereotype of the Middle East. I'll give an example: the Iran-Wales game. Iran played very good, would you say so? They were the better team, up until the 95th or 96th minute, right?

“Yet the coverage, for example, on BBC by Jurgen Klinsmann talking about how it's part of their culture, and reflecting the players in a way that was, I hate using the word ... very, very elitist, very orientalist, very racist to a certain extent. When looking at what was happening and you're saying, 'That's part of their culture', what do you mean by that? Was it misunderstood or was it a reflection he was representing a culture in a very negative way?”

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Qatari World Cup organisers claim Gary Lineker refused to engage with them before the tournament.

Thawadi also said he was disappointed that Lineker did not “bother to engage” with the organisers before the start of the tournament.

He said: “We reached out many times. In February, we reached out over three or four times, specifically requesting to engage with Gary, to sit down and say, 'We understand your position. Give us the opportunity to put our case in front. At least hear us out. If you don't agree then, that's fine, that's your decision, and that's your judgement'. But we never got the chance. There was never the desire to listen to our part of the story.”

He added: “The reality is, a lot of the coverage, the way the BBC covered the opening ceremony, the way Gary Lineker took three minutes [criticising Qatar], they never bothered to do that with any other tournament.

Handout/Getty Images Hassan al-Thawadi says he had a problem with European teams wanting to wear 'OneLove' armbands.

“They never bothered to listen to the other side, or at least present a balanced view to be able to sit down and move forward so there are definitely agendas that are presented very clearly that are beyond football.”

Lineker, 61, who worked for the Qatari-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera in 2009-13, denied refusing to engage with Qatari officials. “This is news to me," the former England striker said.

“Neither my agent nor myself received any request to engage with anyone involved with Qatar 2022. I have my weaknesses, but I'm not that rude. Very odd.”

Although Lineker was not approached directly, his BBC bosses were. A representative for Thawadi's committee met two senior BBC Sport executives in November 2021. The representative said Thawadi wanted to meet Lineker and the other Match of the Day presenters as well as BBC sports staff.

This was initially met by BBC bosses with enthusiasm and dates were offered by the Qataris for a session with the BBC presenters and senior executives and a separate session for production staff. The Qataris were told that the dates initially suggested, in February, clashed with school half-term holidays.

When a different Friday was suggested, the BBC said it was in no position to make presenters like Lineker attend because they were not staff and were therefore not contracted to work on a Friday. Saturday morning? The Qataris were told they were too busy.

When a meeting in London for Lineker and his colleagues was offered as an alternative, a response was not forthcoming. After three months of trying to get BBC Sport to engage, without success, the committee gave up.

The BBC was invited to comment.

