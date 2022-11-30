World Cup knockout scenarios: Which teams have qualified, and who can join them in the last 16?

England qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup after beating Wales 3-0 in Doha to top Group B.

ANALYSIS: We're approaching the business end of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, where the 32-team field is being cut in half for the looming round of 16 stage.

Two groups have already completed all their fixtures, with the Netherlands topping Group A ahead of Senegal, and England advancing to the knockout round as Group B winners alongside runners-up the United States.

But there is plenty still to play for in all the other pools as the remaining nine places are decided in the final round of the group phase.

Here is a guide to the state of play in each group and potential tiebreakers that may determine who goes through – and who goes home.

Group A

The Netherlands go through as Group winners after winning two and drawing one of their three matches, beating hosts Qatar 2-0 in their final fixture.

They are joined in the round of 16 by Senegal, who stunned Ecuador 2-1 to set up a mouthwatering showdown against England on Monday (NZT) – the first ever meeting between the two nations.

The Dutch, meanwhile, will take on Group B runners-up USA in Doha on Sunday (NZT).

Despite beating Qatar in their opening game and earning a creditable draw with the Netherlands, Ecuador fall at the first hurdle after picking up four points.

Qatar failed to win a single point and crash out of their own tournament in embarrassing fashion.

Qualified: Netherlands, Senegal

Eliminated: Ecuador, Qatar

What's next?: Netherlands v USA (December 4, 4am kickoff), Senegal v England (December 5, 8am kickoff)

Frank Augstein/AP Marcus Rashford gets a hug from England manager Gareth Southgate after his brace against Wales.

Group B

England needed to beat Wales to be assured of first place in the group and did just that, hammering their local rivals 3-0 thanks to a double from Marcus Rashford and a Phil Foden strike.

The USA also took care of business in their winner-takes-all clash with Iran, a first-half goal from Christian Pulisic enough to send them through with five points from their three games.

England finished on seven points after thumping Iran and Wales and drawing with the Americans, while Iran picked up three and Wales one to finish rock bottom of the group.

Qualified: England, USA

Eliminated: Iran, Wales

What's next?: USA v Netherlands (December 4, 4am kickoff), England v Senegal (December 5, 8am kickoff)

Fabio Ferrari/AP Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to victory against Mexico and his side are favoured to defeat Poland.

Group C

Group C remains wide open heading into the final round of fixtures, will all four teams still mathematically able to qualify.

Poland currently lead the way after two rounds, drawing 0-0 with Mexico in their opener before beating Saudi Arabia 2-0.

As a result, the Eagles only need a draw in their final match with Argentina to be sure of a place in the last 16, though a win would guarantee top spot in the group.

But world No 3 Argentina will be warm favourites heading into that clash in Doha on Thursday (NZT) after bouncing back from that shock loss to Saudi Arabia to comfortably down Mexico 2-0.

A draw could also be enough for Lionel Messi and co to advance should Saudi Arabia and Mexico draw or fail to overhaul their superior goal difference.

The Saudis will qualify if they overcome last-placed Mexico, but can also sneak through if they lose 1-0 and Poland beat Argentina by more than one goal.

Mexico, meanwhile, must beat Saudi Arabia to have any chance of getting out the group stage. And if Argentina defeat or draw with Poland, El Tri will need to make up the goal difference on those two sides (currently a four- and a three-goal swing, respectively).

Qualified: TBC

Eliminated: TBC

Remaining fixtures: Poland v Argentina, Saudi Arabia v Mexico (December 1, 8am kickoff)

Elsa/Getty Images Kylian Mbappe is in the mix for the golden boot after scoring three times in France's first two matches.

Group D

Defending champions France are safely through after thrashing Australia 4-1 and overcoming Denmark 2-1 courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe double. Les Bleus will advance as group winners if they beat Tunisia, or if the Socceroos draw or lose against Denmark.

Australia will be sure of a spot in the last 16 if they can upset the Danes on Thursday (NZT). A draw would also be enough provided that Tunisia only tie France.

Denmark's equation is simple – they must win against Australia to advance. Tunisia need to overcome France and hope that either Denmark win by fewer goals (they both have a goal difference of -1 after two rounds) or draw with the Socceroos.

Qualified: France

Eliminated: TBC

Remaining fixtures: Tunisia v France, Australia v Denmark (December 1, 4am kickoff)

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Spain's Dani Olmo and Germany's Niklas Suele are battling for supremacy as Group E goes to the wire.

Group E

Spain are in the box seat in Group E after thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 and claiming a 1-1 draw with Germany.

Luis Enrique's side need only a point against Japan to qualify, though only a win will guarantee top spot and an easier round of 16 tie.

Japan blew their chance to advance after stunning the Germans in their opening match, stumbling to a shock 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.

That result gave Hansi Flick's Germany side a lifeline, and a win over Costa Rica and a defeat for Japan would send the four-time champions through. They can also advance if they win by more than one goal and the Japanese draw.

Japan will go through if they beat Spain, or draw and Germany and Costa Rica also share the spoils in Al Khor. Due to their wretched goal difference, Costa Rica effectively need to beat Germany and hope that Spain win or draw against Japan.

Qualified: TBC

Eliminated: TBC

Remaining fixtures: Japan v Spain, Costa Rica v Germany (December 2, 8am kickoff)

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Belgium's star-studded team are fighting for their World Cup survival after a shock defeat to Morocco.

Group F

This is another wide open group with Croatia, Morocco and Belgium all fighting for the two available spots.

Canada, however, are out of contention, having lost 1-0 to the Belgians and been spanked 4-1 by Croatia last time out.

Croatia sit on top of the pool with four points from their two games, and the 2018 runners-up can punch their ticket to the knockouts by beating world No 2 Belgium. A draw would also be enough if Canada upset Morocco. They only need to better the Atlas Lions' result to win the group.

Morocco can escape the group for the first time since 1986 if they defeat Canada. A draw would suffice if Belgium lose, and they can even sneak through if they are beaten, the Red Devils triumph and their goal difference is superior to Croatia's.

Belgium, who finished third in Russia four years ago, need to win to guarantee their place in the last 16 after being stunned 2-0 by Morocco in their previous game. There is also an unlikely scenario in which they can draw and advance if Morocco lose by more than three goals.

Qualified: TBC

Eliminated: Canada

Remaining fixtures: Croatia v Belgium, Canada v Morocco (December 2, 4am kickoff)

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Richarlison scored a stunning volley against Serbia to help favourites Brazil get off to a winning start.

Group G

With world No 1 and tournament favourites Brazil already through after two wins from two, Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia are battling it out for the remaining spot from Group G.

Brazil are on six points and will win the group with either a win or a draw against Cameroon, or a Switzerland defeat.

The second-placed Swiss will join the Seleção in the knockout stages if they beat or draw with Serbia, who only have one point after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Cameroon and a 2-0 loss to Brazil.

Serbia must roll over the Swiss and hope Brazil do the business against Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions also realistically need a win and a loss for Switzerland to stand a chance of advancing.

Qualified: Brazil

Eliminated: TBC

Remaining fixtures: Serbia v Switzerland, Cameroon v Brazil (December 3, 8am kickoff)

Lee Jin-man/AP Uruguay and South Korea are battling for the final qualification spot from Group H, along with Ghana.

Group H

Portugal are the only team that can breathe easily heading into the final round of Group H fixtures, having won their opening two matches against Ghana and Uruguay to extend their stay in Qatar.

The Portuguese will top the group with a win or even a draw against South Korea, provided that Ghana lose to Uruguay.

The Black Stars are second on three points following their 3-2 victory over the Koreans, which means a victory over the South Americans will send the lowest ranked side of the tournament through. A draw would also do if South Korea upset Cristiano Ronaldo's men but have an inferior goal difference.

Both South Korea and Uruguay only have one point to their name so need a victory to stay alive in the competition.

The Taeguk Warriors require Ghana to lose or draw, while the Uruguayans will be hoping Portugal do them a favour by beating or drawing with South Korea.

Should South Korea and Uruguay both prevail and still have the same goal difference, then it would come down to a tiebreaker, since they drew their encounter 0-0.

Senegal were infamously eliminated four year ago after collecting more yellow cards than Japan when both teams finished pool play with identical records.

Could a similar scenario play out in Qatar?

Qualified: Portugal

Eliminated: TBC

Remaining fixtures: South Korea v Portugal, Ghana v Uruguay (December 3, 4am kickoff)