The 2022 World Cup football booze ban is a glass half for 2026 organisers

England qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup after beating Wales 3-0 in Doha to top Group B.

The appearance of Gianni Infantino on the giant screens briefly united supporters from England and Wales in Qatar on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

They delivered their verdict on the Fifa president with a tremendous boo, providing not just a moment of perfect harmony but further evidence of a uniquely harmonious World Cup.

For fans in Qatar, it has been a strangely varied experience.

While some have received free trips, others have simply been treated to free tickets. Shortly before the encounter between Holland and Qatar, there were reports of tickets being given away to occupy empty seats and maintain those rather questionable attendance figures.

There have been plenty of freebies way beyond the Qatari fan leader programme that rewarded 40 supporters from each of the 32 competing nations with flights and accommodation in exchange for promoting the tournament.

The Saudis are said to have paid thousands to be here in Doha to support their side. Presumably to illustrate how passionate they are about football prior to bidding for the 2030 World Cup. The New York Times has claimed that a band of purple-shirted Qatar fans are actually young Lebanese men who have been enticed by "free flights, accommodation, match tickets and food, plus a small stipend".

Claudio Villa/Getty Images Germany and Japan fans drink beer prior to the World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium.

The idea, it seems, was to give the hosts an Ultra-style following and it has had the desired effect, this group singing and chanting in unison – under the instruction of four men who conduct their orchestra from the inner stadium wall – in stark contrast to the far more subdued native Qataris in the adjacent blocks.

Problems remain, of course. As well as the confiscation of rainbow-coloured items and other forms of protest, it is difficult to admire the stunning architecture of the seven new stadiums when we know migrant workers lost their lives building them.

Fifa and their hosts yesterday were at pains to stress how even-handed they had been with a protester who invaded the pitch during Portugal's encounter with Uruguay waving a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt saying "Save Ukraine" on the front and "Respect for Iranian woman [sic]" on the back. His sanction was limited to the removal of his Hayya card, an identification document required to attend further matches and travel free on the Metro.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fifa president Gianni Infantino talks with a guest prior to the World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland in Doha, Qatar.

Fifa, fan groups and the relevant authorities there may yet learn some valuable lessons from this World Cup. Far from dampening spirits, the 11th-hour ban on stadium beer sales is a policy many fans would like to see revisited. Female fans, in particular, have spoken of preferring to be part of a more sober crowd. There was a brief disturbance in one hotel bar in Doha last night but the atmosphere inside the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium could not have been more pleasant.

The British police officers here to support travelling fans, as well as the local authorities, are in no doubt that there is a direct correlation between limited access to alcohol and the fact that not a single English or Welsh fan was arrested after the first two rounds of the group stage. "It's obvious," Mark Roberts, the chief constable for Cheshire and the head of the UK Football Policing Unit, said. "Whether it's with football or the rest of society, it is an indisputable fact that alcohol can have a negative impact on behaviour."

Incidents involving any fans have been limited. Fighting erupted briefly between Argentina and Mexico supporters near the fan zone and there was a situation involving a drunk England fan which required the intervention of the Qatari police. "But here's the thing," Roberts told The Times. "The police here dealt with it by simply getting his mates to take care of him."

Hannah McKay/Getty Images England's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal from a free kick past Wales' Danny Ward during their World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match.

Roberts said the behaviour of the British has been "exemplary". "We only had three arrests in Russia and here they have been really good," he said. "We've had no problems."

It certainly gives future tournament organisers something to consider. Indeed this week senior British police officers met representatives from the USA, Canada and Mexico at the Mexican consulate in Qatar.

Armed with yet more knowledge, preparations for the 2026 World Cup are already under way.

- The Times, London