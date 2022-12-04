By the numbers: The group stage of the Fifa World Cup

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After 48 games featuring 120 goals, two red cards and two pitch invaders, the group phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has come to an end.

The 32-team field has now been halved ahead of the knockout stages, which get under way on Sunday when the Netherlands face the USA in Doha.

But before the round of 16 kicks off with eight winner-takes-all ties, here are some facts and figures from the tournament so far.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Qatar's Ismail Mohamad slumps to the turf after a 3-1 defeat to Senegal saw the host nation crash out.

1

It was a World Cup of firsts for Qatar as Felix Sanchez's hapless side wracked up some unwanted history during their shortlived campaign.

A 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in the curtain-raiser at Al Bayt Stadium saw the Qataris suffer the ignominy of becoming the first host nation to lose their opening match in the competition's 92-year history.

And things got even worse for the 2019 Asian champions, a 3-1 loss to Senegal in their second Group A fixture ensuring they were the quickest host nation to depart the finals.

The Dutch put the final nail in Qatar's coffin as the Maroon exited with three straight defeats – another first for a World Cup host.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored at five successive World Cups since his 2006 debut.

5

When he stepped up to convert the 65th-minute penalty that he had (dubiously) won against Ghana, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another milestone to his storied career by becoming the first man to score at five World Cup finals.

The 37-year-old – who days before had his contract torn up by Manchester United – went down under a challenge from Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn the spotkick, dusting himself down to fire it beyond the reach of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

He has now scored at every World Cup he has played in since debuting in 2006, with eight goals in 21 appearances.

Incidentally, Ronaldo also holds the men's record for international goals (118) and has Portuguese icon Eusebio's tally of nine at the World Cup in his sights.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Spain's Gavi became the youngest goalscorer at this tournament with his stunner against Costa Rica.

18

At the age of 18 years and 110 days, Spain midfielder Gavi became the youngest goalscorer at this tournament when he notched La Roja's fifth in their 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in Al Thumama.

The Barcelona teenager was named player of the match for his mastery in midfield and capped off a super display with a precise volley off the post from substitute Alvaro Morata's cross.

"It's something that makes me really happy," Gavi said of being second in the record books to Brazil legend Pelé, who was 17 years and 239 days old when he opened his account against Wales in 1958.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Wojciech Szczęsny turns away Lionel Messi's first-half penalty during Poland's 2-0 loss to Argentina.

2

Poland scraped through Group C at Mexico's expense to reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986, and no-one had a bigger hand in that than goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Juventus No 1 saved not one, but two penalty kicks during the group phase to keep the Eagles' World Cup dream alive.

The first came during Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, when Szczęsny kept out Salem Al Dawsari's effort before producing a sensational one-handed save to deny Mohammed Al Burayk's follow-up.

The second was no less vital, the 32-year-old turning away Lionel Messi's spotkick after being harshly adjudged to have fouled the Argentine maestro following a VAR review.

Had those penalties been converted, then Poland would be going home on goal difference.

Small margins.

Luca Bruno/AP Harry Kane and England couldn't find a way past a well-drilled USA side in a drab stalemate in Al Khor.

12

When England played out a dour 0-0 draw with the USA in Al Khor, it was the 12th time they had been involved in a goalless World Cup game – a new record.

Yet that lethargic performance against the well-drilled Americans aside, Gareth Southgate's men have been anything but boring in Qatar, plundering a tournament-high nine goals in three group games after pummeling Iran 6-2 and Wales 3-0.

Group A runners-up Senegal await in the round of 16. England have never lost to African opponents in 20 matches (14 wins, six draws), though they have never faced the Lions of Teranga.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Pepe is the second oldest outfield player to appear at the World Cup after starting against Uruguay.

39

Veteran Portugal defender Pepe etched his name in the record books when he was named to start their Group H encounter with Uruguay in Lusail.

The Brazil-born centre-back is the second oldest outfield player to play at the World Cup (39 years and 275 days) after Cameroon's Roger Milla, who was 42 when he appeared at USA 1994.

But he is still some way behind Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadray (45 at the 2018 edition in Russia) and Colombia's No 1 Faryd Mondragon (43 at Brazil 2014).

Dani Alves of Brazil was 39 years and 208 days when he started their match with Cameroon in Qatar.

Hassan Ammar/AP A crowd of 88,966 watched Lionel Messi inspire Argentina to a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium.

88,966

Some 88,966 spectators crammed into the Lusail Stadium to witness Argentina's crucial Group C match with Mexico – the largest World Cup attendance in 28 years.

And they were not disappointed, as Lionel Messi scored one and made another in his side's 2-0 victory which kept them on course for the knockouts following a shock first-up loss to Saudi Arabia.

It was the biggest recorded crowd at the World Cup since the 1994 final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, when Brazil beat Italy on penalties to capture their fourth title before 94,194 fans, but some way short of the all-time record of 173,850 set in 1950 at Brazil's Maracanã Stadium.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP A head injury to goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand saw 27 minutes added on to Iran's game with England.

27

This tournament has been notable for the amount of stoppage time added on at the end of matches as Fifa sought to maximise playing time and cut down the amount of time-wasting.

And no game has ever been extended longer at a World Cup than England's Group B opener with Iran, when a serious head injury to Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand saw an astonishing 27 minutes added on, including 14 minutes at the end of the first half.

That made it the longest World Cup group stage game ever, with a playing time of 117 minutes – just shy of a standard match with extra time.

Fifa boffins calculated that at the 2018 tournament in Russia the average effective playing time was between 52 and 58 minutes. Referees boss Pierluigi Collina pushed for that to be changed in order to improve the spectacle.