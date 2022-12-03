Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

Referee Ismail Elfath gave Vincent Aboubakar his marching orders for taking his shirt off after scoring. He had previously been shown a yellow card.

Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup.

The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.

Aboubakar was sent off after a second booking for taking off his shirt during his celebration, leading him to miss the final minutes of his team’s big victory.

“I didn’t even realise that this was such a historic victory,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said. “We are one of the African countries that played the most World Cups, and now we’ve beaten Brazil."

READ MORE:

* Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of Fifa World Cup

* 'I don't apologise': Luis Suarez defends handball against Ghana at 2010 World Cup

* Cameroon goalkeeper sent home from World Cup following dispute with coach



Brazil had won their previous seven matches against African opponents at the World Cup.

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Cameroon's Tolo Nouhou, on the ground, takes his place on the wall before a free kick.

“We can be proud of what we've done tonight,” Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy said. “We worked very hard. Unfortunately, though, we didn’t qualify, and that’s why are are not too happy.”

Brazil, which had already reached the knockout stage after victories over Serbia and Switzerland, still finished first in Group H. They ended with six points, the same as Switzerland, but the South Americans had a better goal difference. Cameroon ended with four points and Serbia had one.

“The loss doesn’t eliminate us, but we have to learn from it,” midfielder Fabinho said. “The objective was to finish first in the group and we did.”

Brazil will face South Korea in the round of 16, while the Swiss will play against Portugal.

It was the 11th straight time Brazil won their World Cup group. They had won 17 straight group games since a 2-1 loss to Norway in 1998 in France. They had lost only one of their last 29 group matches at the tournament.

Andre Penner/AP Brazil's Neymar looks on as his team lost to Cameroon.

Cameroon hadn’t won any of their last nine World Cup matches, with eight losses and a draw – against Ireland in their opening game at the 2002 tournament.

Coach Tite rested nearly all of his regular starters and made 10 changes from the win against Switzerland on Monday.

Brazil were still without the injured Neymar, but the star forward was at Lusail Stadiumto watch the match with his teammates.

Both teams created some good scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalise on them until Aboubakar's winner off a right-flank cross by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, who had entered the match in the 86th minute.

The Cameroon captain threw his shirt to the ground near the corner flag and waited for his teammates as they rushed towards him. He then left the field after the referee showed him the red card.

Brazil finally conceded an attempt on target after not having done so in the first two matches.

Cameroon, which opened with a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, had endured a small crisis after its 3-3 draw with Serbia, with goalkeeper Andre Onana being sent home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Song.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Fans held a giant Brazilian flag with a picture of Brazilian legend Pele with a message reading in English "Pele, Get well soon," during the game against Cameroon.

It was the 11th straight-time Brazil won their World Cup group. They finished with six points, the same as Switzerland. But the South Americans had a better goal difference. The Swiss also advanced and will face Portugal. Cameroon ended with four points and Serbia had one.

Coach Tite rested nearly all of his regular starters and made 10 changes from the win against Switzerland earlier in the week.

Brazil were still without the injured Neymar, but the star forward was at Lusail Stadium to watch the match with his teammates.

Both teams created some good scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalise on them until Boubakar's winner off a right-flank cross by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, who had entered the match in the 86th.

Antony, Pedro and Gabriel Martinelli had some of the best opportunities for Brazil, while Aboubakar had already come close for Cameroon.

Brazil finally conceded an attempt on target after not having done so in the first two matches.

Cameroon, who opened with a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, had endured a small crisis after their 3-3 draw with Serbia, with goalkeeper Andre Onana being sent home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song.

Cameroon didn’t qualify for the last World Cup in Russia four years ago.

ALVES’ RECORD

With his start, the 39-year-old Dani Alves became the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup, ahead of 38-year-old central defender Thiago Silva, Brazil’s captain in Qatar. Alves’ last game at a World Cup had been in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. The right back was injured before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

NEYMAR THE STAR

Neymar joined his teammates at the stadium for the first time since injuring his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Switzerland.

He wasn't limping as he got off the team’s bus and even played with the ball as his teammates warmed up. The crowd cheered loudly when the stadium’s big screen showed him singing the national anthem before the match. He later sat in the stands behind the bench, with fans trying to get close and take photos of him.

REMEMBERING PELÉ

Brazilian fans showed their support for football great Pelé, who is hospitalised in Sao Paulo with a respiratory infection.

They displayed a banner with the image of Pelé holding a football ball behind one of the goals, and opened a large flag with an image of the Brazil great and the words: “Pelé. Get well soon.” One fan in the stands held up a jersey with a photo of Pelé on it.