England star Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after family home break-in

Raheem Sterling missed England’s win over Senegal in the round of 16.

England star Raheem Sterling is heading home from the World Cup to be with his family after armed intruders broke into their London home.

Sterling missed Monday's 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 due to a “family matter”, but England coach Gareth Southgate confirmed that Sterling was making his way back to London following the incident, which had left the player shaken.

Sterling's partner Paige Milian, and the couple's three young children were in the house at the time of the break-in.

It was unclear whether he would have any further involvement in the World Cup.

"At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family, and we're going to support that and we're going to leave him to have as much time as he needs. He's going home,” Southgate said.

"I really don't know [the likelihood of him returning] because at the moment it's a situation that he needs time with his family and I don't want to put him under any pressure with that.

SKY SPORT England breeze into World Cup quarterfinals with big win over Senegal.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

The forward started the Three Lions' opening two games in Group B, but was left out of the final match, a 3-0 win against Wales.

Sterling scored in England's opening 6-2 win against Iran, but it was not clear if he would start against Senegal even if available.

The FA announced last week that England defender Ben White returned home from Qatar because of personal reasons.