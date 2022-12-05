All you need to know: England vs France - Fifa World Cup 2022 quarterfinal

Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals for France ahead of their World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal versus England on Sunday.

World Cup quarterfinal, England v France

When: Sunday 8am December 11 (NZ time)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Who to watch: Jude Bellingham (England), Kylian Mbappe (France)

The defending champions were rarely talked about prior to the start of the tournament, as Brazil and Argentina dominated discussions over likely winners.

But despite losing striker Karim Benzema to injury before a ball had been kicked, France began their title defence with an impressive 4-1 win over Australia and sealed qualification from the group stage by seeing off Denmark 2-1.

They switched off with a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final pool game, but came alive again when the sudden-death phase got underway by disassembling Poland 3-1, courtesy of two goals and an assist from Kylian Mbappe.

The French striker was a precocious teen when he emerged as a world star four years ago in Russia and looks even more lethal now – he leads the tournament’s Golden Boot standings with five goals.

In contrast, England’s key striker Harry Kane took until his side’s fourth game to open his tournament account, but that hasn’t worried coach Gareth Southgate or the nation’s fans as other matchwinners have emerged.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham helped create two of England’s goals in their 3-0 Round of 16 triumph over Senegal on Monday and is being spoken of in the same awed tones as Mbappe generated at the previous tournament.

When the two rivals met in the 1966 tournament, England won 2-0 on their path as hosts to their only World Cup title, while Bryan Robson scored twice – including his first after 27 seconds – when England won their group match in Spain in 1982.