Why the hypocritical colonialists should shut up about this glorious World Cup in Qatar

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff.

OPINION: If this is sportswashing, then I am going to stand under this glorious cascade of football for the next two weeks and I am going to love every second of it, drenching myself in the shame and the glory.

The fans have bobbed and sang and drummed, and the kids amongst them have had that joyful, wondrous blaze in the eyes, when all too often before we have seen children cowering from the vile abuse of drunken supporters.

So thank you to Qatar – and I speak as one who had my bottle of whisky confiscated at the airport when entering the country to cover a golf tournament – for limiting the sale of alcohol to venues outside the stadia.

And thank you Qatar, for putting on a tournament that fans from all over the world could get to without jumping through hoops. Good luck to those future fans trying to enter the US for the 2026 World Cup. It was always a hideous ordeal getting past border officials and it is getting worse. An American friend who just got back to Wairarapa after a visit to his native land told me that even returning Americans are now treated like dirt.

Another glory of this World Cup has been the proximity of the stadia. The fans don’t have to travel through multiple airports or railway stations to get to their next match. Well, in four years time the games will be spread across the US, Canada and Mexico. It will be the Airport World Cup. Having been to many US airports, just the thought of it brings me out in a cold sweat.

Thankfully in Qatar, you just keep hearing good things from the travelling fans. The talk is about diversity, happiness and the absence of crime. The fans who are fighting, are doing it back in the bars of Europe, not in the souks and watering holes of Qatar. And the reported result has been a wonderful atmosphere of happy harmony.

I have previously criticised Fifa’s disgraceful, corrupt decision to award the tournament to Qatar. It should never have happened, just as the deaths of the migrant workers should never have happened.

But before we keep wagging our sanctimonious Western fingers at this Gulf State, let’s look at the rather large motes in our own eyes.

Julio Cortez/AP Karima Mohammed of Egypt wears a traditional hat he borrowed from a fan of Mexico during the World Cup group C match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

It is not so long ago that homosexuality was illegal in many Western countries. People lived in daily fear of discovery, were ritually abused and many, like Oscar Wilde, went to jail and did hard labour. Before that, sodomy was a capital offence. And well into the 20th century, ‘offenders’ could still be flogged. It was as late as 1985 that former MP and Wellington mayor Fran Wilde initiated the parliamentary reform that would change the law in New Zealand.

The West also has a particularly heinous record when it comes to all the immigrant workers who died building their railroads and bridges and tunnels and mines. Chinese, Irish and indigenous workers frequently perished while constructing the great arterial routes that spanned the globe from America to Australia.

So perhaps it is not so difficult to understand why many Qatari people find it hard to take the constant flow of criticism from the West. Qatar is a young, emerging state that oil has catapulted almost from mediaeval times straight into the modern world.

Yet the BBC and other news outlets show little understanding of this. To the fury of Qatar, the BBC anchorman Gary Lineker began the World Cup opening show with a monologue about the country’s corruption, abuse of migrant workers, illegality of homosexuality and suppression of women’s rights.

To Qatari ears, it sounded like hypocritical colonialism. Maybe because it was. Hassan Al-Thawadi, the head of Qatar’s organising committee, accused the BBC of racism. He also pointed out that they had emailed BBC executives in the lead-up to the tournament, requesting the opportunity to put their side of the story, but that request fell on stony ground.

I find all the virtue signalling very tedious. If you want to make a stand, then make a stand and I will applaud you. And making a stand is not wearing an armband. Making a stand is refusing to participate. Making a stand involves a sacrifice on your part. If you want to read a beautiful expression of that side of the story, then please turn to former colleague James Corrigan’s cancelled journey in the Telegraph.

But when I hear all these Western countries pontificating without really doing anything, I can’t help but think back to the first World Cup in Uruguay. In a visionary move to globalise the competition, Jules Rimet had awarded the first tournament to South America over the bids of Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

So what did those countries do. They took their ball and refused to take part. Nor would Denmark and Germany play because they objected to professionals. Britain was no better. They declined to go, because they were afraid of losing. The Foreign Office asserted, “It is essential that British prowess be well maintained”, and defeat would have compromised that illusory prowess.

Despite all those disappointments, you could still call it a colourful opening World Cup. Egypt literally missed the boat because of a storm in the Mediterranean. The Bolivians wore berets. The Romanian team was picked by the king. And the main stadium wasn’t finished until five days after the tournament began.

The semifinal between Argentina and the USA was a kick fest. The Americans had their goalkeeper’s knee mangled and their defender’s leg broken. Substitutions were not permitted, so the American trainer Jack Coll ran on in desperation, tripped, fell and broke the bottle of chloroform in his pocket. He was carried off unconscious on a stretcher.

Before the final, thousands of Argentinians crossed the River Plate by boat chanting ‘Victoria o muerte’, victory or death. It turned out to be death for Argentina, as they were beaten – so those fans back home, presumably glad still to be alive, turned instead on the Uruguayan embassy in Buenos Aires and pelted it with stones. Ah, happy days.

But nonetheless, days worth remembering before we condemn Qatar in all our smug and somewhat hypocritical virtue. Let us remember that we have been no better as nations and often many times worse. Let us respect their culture, even if many of us may vehemently disagree with it. And let us thank Qatar and applaud them for a superbly staged tournament.

Qatar has made hideous mistakes but they have learned from many of them. They have forged alliances with many western and Asian nations and they have greatly improved workers’ rights during their World Cup journey. Qatar is making progress, more than can be said for Fifa, and its people are staging one of the World Cup’s great tournaments.

Shukran.