The ambitious play to bring Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the A-League

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium.

The A-League has conceded defeat in its ambitious pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo – at least for now – but the competition could yet make a splash in the January transfer window as high-profile players revisit their club futures after the World Cup.

It was always going to be the longest of long shots, but A-League chief executive Danny Townsend had put forward a legitimate proposal for Ronaldo and his agent to consider last month amid uncertainty over his career at club level.

Now 37, the Portuguese superstar’s powers are clearly on the wane, having been dropped to the bench for his national team as they won through to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 6-1 rout of Switzerland.

Ronaldo’s role was similarly reduced at Manchester United, and he responded by accusing them and manager Erik ten Hag of betraying him in an explosive tell-all interview with Piers Morgan – which, in turn, the club used as cause to rip up his contract, making him a free agent.

Despite his apparent determination to remain at Europe’s top level, it appears Ronaldo’s next move will be to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, who have reportedly tabled a whopping $313 million, two-and-a-half year deal he could sign in January.

That would blow any proposal from Australia well and truly out of the water and scupper those lofty hopes that he could join former teammate, Melbourne Victory marquee recruit Luis Nani, in the A-League – but Townsend remains hopeful he might come to Australia another day, perhaps after cashing in with the Saudis.

SKY SPORT Gonçalo Ramos, the replacement for dropped star Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Switzerland.

Ronaldo himself has denied he’d done a deal with Al-Nassr. “No, it’s not true,” he said after Portugal’s win over Switzerland yesterday. Regardless, Townsend said the star won’t be heading to Australia.

“We had interesting discussions, and there was genuine interest, but it’s clear he has other priorities at this stage,” Townsend told the Herald and The Age.

So does the A-League, which is desperate to harness the feel-good factor the Socceroos’ run to the World Cup’s round of 16 has done for football in Australia after a period of decline at domestic level.

Nani’s signing was part of a three-year marquee strategy from the competition to boost broader interest through signing big-name players, some of whom could become available straight after the World Cup.

One such possibility is ex-Liverpool star and Uruguayan captain Luis Suárez, 35, whose contract with boyhood club Nacional expires on December 31, and who was part of the 35-name marquee hitlist A-League chiefs drew up earlier this year.

Other targets could become available in the coming weeks, too, as most players towards the back end of their careers usually wait until after their final World Cups before thinking about payday moves to frontier football regions like Australia, the United States, Japan, China or the Middle East – and even if they have contracts on foot, they could ask for releases in January.

“The feelers are certainly out,” Townsend said.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo spent most of the round of 16 match against Switzerland on the substitutes’ bench.

“As countries get knocked out and players in their last World Cup probably think about their future, they start to be far more willing to have conversations.

“Coming to Australia is a big call, and that was actually one of the difficulties in engaging marquees in the previous off-season, particularly ones that were still active in the national teams. They said, ‘I don’t want to make a big move to Australia in a World Cup season.’ That was a barrier.

“Obviously, Nani was retired from international football, so he didn’t have the lure of the World Cup to think about, but there were players we spoke to whose focus was all about the World Cup, and quite rightfully so. How those conversations re-start will play out in the January window.”

Whether any more high-profile players follow Nani to Australia remains to be seen, but Townsend said the best ambassadors the A-League could possibly ask for were already signed to local clubs.

There are eight players from the Socceroos’ World Cup squad – including goalscorers Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie – who are now back with their A-League teams and set to play their first games since Qatar this weekend, and the hope is their accomplishments against world-class players will help convince audiences that the standard of play is much higher than what most people assume or perceive.

“It helps turn that narrative around, which is great. It’s helpful for our clubs as well – when we’re looking at the global player market, the respect for Australian players gone up enormously, which is great for the football economy here,” Townsend said.

“If you looked at those live sites, the average ages of the attendees was probably 18, 19, 20 years old. They’re young, they want to have a good time, they want to express themselves, they want to be with their mates. That’s what our game does uniquely well – the active support is something that draws those type of people.

“When these [new] fans come for the first time, they need to be entertained. They need to be able to express themselves.

“There’s not a simple solution, it’s a combination of a lot of different components that will draw those fans across from being excited by the World Cup to being excited by what’s going on at A-League stadiums all over the country.”