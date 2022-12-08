World Cup showcases why Ronaldo fans prefer him over Messi, says Phoenix great

Listen to the full episode of The Podium in the player below.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have tarnished his reputation with his behaviour at the World Cup, but that is why his fans support him over rival Lionel Messi, Wellington Phoenix great Paul Ifill says.

Ifill was asked about the Portuguese’s petulant behaviour in Qatar on the latest episode of Stuff’s sports podcast, The Podium.

The 37-year-old’s struggles in the tournament included a public admonishment from coach Fernando Santos after he sulked as he was substituted during the group stage loss to South Korea.

The ageing superstar was then dropped to the bench for Portugal’s 6-1 round-of-16 win over Switzerland on Tuesday morning (NZ time).

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, sits on the bench during the World Cup group H match between South Korea and Portugal.

The criticism of Ronaldo at the World Cup comes swiftly after he was sacked by Manchester United following his unsanctioned interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club.

Ifill says Ronaldo has “tarnished” his legacy momentarily with his behaviour, but with the benefit of time, this World Cup is not what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be remembered for.

While Ronaldo has struggled on and off the pitch, 35-year-old Messi has been instrumental in helping Argentina to also reach the quarterfinals after their shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia.

Ifill says the rivalry between the two greats, who have both done everything in the game bar win a World Cup, continues to divide fans.

“I think you've got camp Messi and Ronaldo, and Messi would never do this (act like Ronaldo), but Ronaldo clearly would.

“I think that's why a lot of people like Ronaldo, because he doesn't sit on the fence, he says what he wants to say and he does what he wants to do.”

The former Crystal Palace and Millwall striker, who represented Barbados, says he is in the Messi camp, and he wanted him to lift the World Cup, but he doubted if Argentina’s supporting cast were good enough.

Ifill drew comparisons between Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid manager, the French great Zinedine Zidane, who exited international football with his infamous red card in the 2006 World Cup final after headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi.

“I remember at the time everybody said he (Zidane) has tarnished his legacy. There will be so much fallout and yet 15 years later everyone is still saying ‘he’s one of the greatest of all time, and what a way to go out and he (Materazzi) shouldn't have disrespected his sister’.”

Ifill predicted that Ronaldo would play on in club football for a few seasons and his last World Cup would largely be forgotten, as Zidane’s was.