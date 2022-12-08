Cat thrown from media conference for Brazil's Vinicius Jr at World Cup

Even star winger Vinicius Jr appeared baffled by the handling of the cat during a World Cup media conference in Qatar.

Brazil are hoping it doesn't become a World Cup cat-astrophe.

A stray moggy was unceremoniously thrown off the table where star winger Vinicius Jr was being interviewed at a media conference in Qatar ahead of his side’s quarterfinal against Croatia on Saturday morning (NZ time).

The cat was lazing contentedly on the platform where Vinicius Jr was taking questions, but a man understood to be the team’s media officer picked it up by the scruff of the neck and fur on its back and dropped it onto the floor over the platform.

Andre Penner/AP Brazil's Vinicius Jr seemed quite happy to have the cat as a companion during a press conference in Doha.

Reporters instantly sounded shocked and upset by the treatment of the cat, with the man seemingly indicated that was how he thought a cat was to be picked up.

Vinicius Jr looked at him questioningly and seemed concerned before laughing at how the incident was handled.

The recommended way to pick up a cat is to do it slowly, with one hand under the front legs and the hind quarters in the crook of your arm. Despite cats almost always landing on their feet, they should be lowered to the floor and not thrown or dropped.

The cat fortunately looked none the worse for wear as it hung around the media conference, but may not be feline too keen to support the Cup favourites.