World Cup tournament boss blasted for comments on death of migrant worker

Nasser Al Khater, right, said 'death is a natural part of life' and criticised journalists for a 'false narrative'.

The chief executive of the Qatar World Cup has come under fire for saying "death is a natural part of life" after the death of a migrant worker at the tournament.

Tournament boss Nasser Al Khater said he was "disappointed" at journalists' questions on the matter.

"This is something you want to talk about right now?" Al Khater said. "I mean, death is a natural part of life, whether it's at work, whether it's in your sleep.

"Of course, a worker died. Our condolences go to his family. However, I mean it is strange that this is something you want to focus on as your first question."

He added: "Look, workers' deaths has been a big subject during the World Cup. Everything that has been said and everything that has been reflected about workers' deaths has been absolutely false.

"This theme, this negativity around the World Cup has been something that we've been faced with.

"We're a bit disappointed that the journalists have been exacerbating this false narrative. And honestly, I think a lot of the journalists have to ask themselves and reflect on why they've been trying to bang on about the subject for so long."

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that a Filipino man contracted to fix lights in a car park at the Sealine Resort – the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team – died after he “slipped off a ramp while walking alongside [a] vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete”.

"The Qatari official's comment displays a callous disregard for the migrant worker who has died," Human Rights Watch representative Rothna Begum said.

"His statement that deaths happen and that it's natural when it does, ignores the truth that many migrant worker deaths were preventable."

Qatar's treatment of migrant workers was one of the main controversies overshadowing the build-up to the World Cup.