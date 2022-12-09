England's great World Cup hope Jude Bellingham and his NZ coaching connection

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates after the team's victory in their World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Senegal.

Sam Wilkinson has coached enough talented young footballers to know there’s no sure thing.

But shortly after setting eyes on Jude Bellingham a decade ago, Wilkinson would have staked almost everything on the new England star making it to the very top.

“There’s no such thing as a sure bet in football – lots of things can happen to derail kids.

“But we felt if something drastic didn’t go wrong, he was as close to a 100% bet as you could get.

“He didn’t have a weakness.”

Bellingham is now seen as the key to England’s hopes of winning the World Cup for just the second time, as they meet France in a quarterfinal in Qatar on Sunday morning (NZ time).

The skilful and athletic midfielder helped set up two of his side’s goals in their 3-0 win over Senegal in their round of 16 game earlier this week to further raise his profile on the biggest stage.

Wilkinson joined Birmingham City’s coaching staff in early 2012 and was quickly taken by Bellingham’s huge potential.

“Jude was an under-11 player then,” Wilkinson said this week.

“Anyone with half a football brain could see the first time you watched him play that he was a bit special.

“He was often playing two or three years above himself – he was in the under-14 team I took when he was 12, and he spent a lot of time in the under-16s when he was 13.

“He was a standout talent – and I say that as he would stand out when we would go and play Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal – all the big clubs ... and this was with boys who were two or three years older than him.”

Wilkinson, who worked in the UK with Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion at youth level before returning to New Zealand to lift Hamilton-based club Melville United to a Chatham Cup final and back into the National League, said Bellingham had all the attributes.

“We’d offer measure lads on their skill level, their athleticism, their game understanding or tactical knowledge, and I guess their mentality. Jude pretty much from a young age ticked all four of those boxes.

Shane Wenzlick/Phototek.nz Sam Wilkinson coached Jude Bellingham in the Birmingham City youth set-up.

“He was the most skillful, in terms of ability on the ball, range of passing – he was a striker back then, he used to score 50-60 goals a season.

“He wasn’t a big boy at that stage, but he had outstanding balance. He kinda glided across the turf and rode tackles against bigger, stronger boys.”

Wilkinson said Bellingham was also incredibly bright.

“We often used to joke that you had to be on your A-game with your coaching when Jude was in your session … not in a disrespectful way, but he was going to ask a lot of questions

“He was a relentless competitor – whether you put him up an age, he wanted to be the best player, he wanted to win.”

Wilkinson felt Bellingham’s collection of the essentials required to become a sporting sensation was “a perfect storm”.

“He was a nice kid off the pitch, with really good parents [Denise and Mark] who were a calming influence on him.

“His dad was a little bit of a non-league legend – who was rapid quick as a frontman, so he obviously inherited some really good genes.”

Bellingham raced through all the youth teams at Birmingham City years in advance of his age and was seen as a special project by the club.

“We had to go above and beyond to keep him at Birmingham, which was a struggling club at the time. It was a bit like daycare – in the holidays he’d come in all day and kick a ball around and watch the first team.

“Because of that, he got a load of extra opportunities from being a big fish at a smaller pond.

“I’m fully aware that my role in Jude’s development was non-existent … but what he did have at Birmingham City was some young, thoughtful coaches who got out of his way a lot of the time and didn’t try and turn him into something he wasn’t.”

Bellingham became Birmingham City's youngest ever first-team player at 16 years, 38 days, when he broke the previous mark set by Trevor Francis in 1970 by 101 days. Francis was a Birmingham City legend who became the first million-pound transfer in British football when he joined Nottingham Forest in 1979 – he repaid much of that with the winning goal in the European Cup final in 1979 and made 52 appearances as a striker for England.

At 17, Bellingham became the youngest player to appear for England U21 in September 2020, scoring as a second-half substitute and made his full international debut in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley just two months later - at 17 years, 136 days, the country’s third-youngest full international behind only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

Unsurprisingly, Bellingham was also greatly sought after by Premier League clubs despite his tender years.

“His parents were incredibly grounded – they had every big club in England and then Europe throwing everything at them,” Wilkinson said.

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images Jude Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund as his destination when leaving Birmingham City, believing he would develop quicker in the first team with the Bundesliga club.

“They would say if he was happy where he was, he’s not a commodity, when he’s happy to look elsewhere we’ll have that conversation.”

But when Bellingham did leave in July 2020, it was a surprise to many that his destination was Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

It didn’t shock Wilkinson, then back in NZ, however.

“Germany was the pathway he saw.

“There’d been a couple of English players who’d gone over there already and played first-team football really quickly [notably Jadon Sancho at the same club].

“I think he saw that going into that environment and being thrown into a really competitive league early was going to be more beneficial than going to a Chelsea or Man City and playing under-23 football for 18 months.”

The undisclosed fee was understood to be an initial £25 million – making him the most expensive 17-year-old in history – with bonuses on offer.

Wilkinson said Bellingham’s development has clearly been well-managed by his German club, and the player has also developed physically.

Hassan Ammar/AP England's Jordan Henderson, left, celebrates with his team-mate Jude Bellingham after they combined for their side's first goal during the World Cup round of 16 win over Senegal.

“He’s an absolute specimen physically now as well.”

Yet despite his rise to super-stardom, Bellingham remains delightfully grounded, Wilkinson says.

“He’ll still occasionally like a photo of my son on Instagram and flick the odd thumbs-up message when I post something – that to me indicates that he’s still a really nice lad, which again will all help him stay on the right course.”

Transfer rumours have surrounded Bellingham during the tournament, with the midfielder linked to Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid among others.

“He’ll definitely leave,” Wilkinson said.

“With no insight whatsoever, I think Liverpool would be a really good fit for him.

“Under [manager Jurgen] Klopp, I think the style of play, all-action … Jude is a bit of a throwback Bryan Robson box-to-box midfielder … I don’t think he likes to be playing as either a holding midfielder or an attacking one, he likes to roam the whole pitch.

“Every club in the world is going to be in for him.”