Fifa World Cup 2022: Croatia beat Brazil on penalties in quarterfinals

Thiago Silva comforts a blubbing Neymar after favourites Brazil were dumped out of the World Cup.

Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated.

Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday (Saturday NZT), beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.

Neymar tied Pele's record for most goals for the national team, giving Brazil the lead in extra time. But he wasn't among the four Brazilian players to take a penalty in the shootout, instead reduced to tears on the field at Education City Stadium while the red-and-white clad Croatians celebrated.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved the penalty first attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. Livakovic had already produced some key stops as the teams drew 0-0 in regulation and 1-1 in extra time.

“We are raised as fighters, giving our best,” Livakovic said. ”And that's the recipe for success."

Five of Croatia’s last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including their penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team have been successful in eight of their last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Croatia came from behind in every game of the knockout stage in 2018, and again in the two elimination matches they have played in Qatar.

Martin Meissner/AP Brazil's Vinicius Junior sees his close-range effort stopped by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

“We have a strong character and we do not give up,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said. “We were prepared for everything today. We knew that as the game unfolded, our chances improved.”

Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer and Mislav Orsic also converted their penalties for Croatia, while Casemiro and Pedro scored for Brazil.

Both goals came in the additional 30 minutes, first with Neymar scoring late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, and then with Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals, but the forward again fell short of winning a major title with Brazil and had to be consoled by veteran defender Dani Alves as he cried after the match.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.

Brazil were looking to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2014. The team hasn’t made it that far since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Selecao was embarrassed by Germany 7-1.

Brazil were trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team won for the last time.

Neither Neymar nor Modric could do much to give their teams significant chances early on, as both teams played cautiously in attack and defence. Brazil were better after halftime and came closer to scoring.

Manu Fernandez/AP Croatia's Mario Pasalic attempts to slow the progress of Brazil's Neymar during their World Cup quarterfinal.

Neymar, starting for the second game in a row after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in Brazil’s opening match, had some of his team’s best opportunities, including a couple close-range attempts saved by Livakovic.

“He was the difference on very crucial moments,” Dalic said of his goalkeeper. “He was there to save us.”

Neymar scored his milestone goal after dribbling past Livakovic inside the area and sending a shot into the top of the net. Brazil were a few minutes from victory when Petkovic scored with a left-footed shot that deflected off Marquinhos before getting past Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

It was likely Brazil’s last match under coach Tite, who had said before the World Cup began that he was not going to stay with the national team.