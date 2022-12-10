'We had to suffer': Argentina edge Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semifinals

Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Argentina against the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates hung around on the field for 20 minutes, taking turns dancing and jumping up and down in front of their celebrating, scarf-waving fans.

Argentina were going to savour reaching the World Cup semifinals. Messi’s quest to win football’s ultimate prize is still alive.

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Friday (Saturday NZT), with Messi converting his attempt and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez making two saves.

After Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty, Messi – with his arms outstretched – sprinted to jump into the arms of his goalkeeper.

“We had to suffer,” Messi said. “But we got through.”

The match finished 2-2 and was only taken to extra time after the Netherlands equalised in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time with the second of substitute Wout Weghorst's two goals.

Elsa/Getty Images Emiliano Martinez turns away Steven Berghuis’ penalty to put Argentina in charge of the shootout.

Before that, Messi had set up the opening goal by Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute before converting a penalty to make it 2-0.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) after the 2018 runner-ups beat Brazil earlier on Friday.

It is only the second time Argentina have reached the last four since 1990. In 2014, Messi was part of the team that lost to Germany in the final.

He looks in the mood to get there again in a tournament that he is turning into his own personal highlight reel.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Wout Weghorst fires home an injury-time equaliser for the Netherlands to force extra time in Lusail.

He delivered a mesmerising piece of skill and vision to set up Molina's goal, twisting free and bursting forward from central midfield before delivering a no-look reverse pass for the defender to poke in a finish.

His penalty was his fourth goal of the tournament, taking him to 10 overall in the World Cup – tied with Gabriel Batistuta for the most for Argentina. Messi now has 94 goals in total in his 169 international games.

The game featured 17 yellow cards – a record for a World Cup game – including one for Messi, who had blood coming from his upper lip at one stage of an extra time that was dominated by Argentina.

The game was taken to extra time after a goal deep in second-half stoppage time by Wout Weghorst, who entered as a substitute in the 78th minute and made it 2-1 five minutes later.

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Argentina's Lionel Messi was closely watched by the Dutch team during their World Cup quarterfinal.

Enzo Fernandez hit the post near the end of extra time and was the only Argentina player to fail to score in the shootout. Martinez's saves were from attempts by Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis, after which he pulled his shorts high and danced a jig.

The loss ended Louis van Gaal’s third stint in charge of the Netherlands and Messi shared a moment with the 71-year-old coach at the end.