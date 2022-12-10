United States football journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known football writers in the United States, died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar.

US media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra-time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.

Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died.

“He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organising committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death.

“We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

During the World Cup, Wahl drew international attention after saying he was briefly stopped from attending the US match against Wales on November 21 over wearing a rainbow-coloured T-shirt.

Rainbow-coloured armbands, shirts and other items have been a focus of attention during the tournament in part over Qatar’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

Gay and lesbian sex is criminalised in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

Getty Images US soccer writer Grant Wahl has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl said Fifa later apologised to him over the incident.

Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day. American reporters who knew Wahl said he was 49.

“We could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists,” the US Soccer Federation said in a statement. “Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Wahl wrote that he tested negative for Covid-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

“I went into the medical clinic at the main media centre today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” he wrote.

He is survived by his wife, Dr Celine Gounder, clinical associate professor of medicine at New York University School of Medicine, attending physician at Bellevue Hospital Centre and CBS News medical news contributor.

Gounder tweeted that she was thankful for the support of her husband's “soccer family” and friends who had reached out.

“I'm in complete shock,” she wrote.

A 1996 graduate of Princeton, Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, known primarily for his coverage of soccer and college basketball. He then launched his own website.

Among Wahl’s work before he began covering soccer exclusively was a Sports Illustrated cover story about LeBron James in 2002, when James was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High in Akron, Ohio.

“He was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron,” James said in Philadelphia after the Los Angeles Lakers lost in overtime to the 76ers.

“Any time his name would come up, I’ll always think back to me as a teenager having Grant in our building down at St. V’s. It’s a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was. I wish his family the best. May he rest in paradise.”

Wahl wrote this week that he had been among 82 journalists honoured by Fifa and the international sports press association AIPS for attending eight or more World Cups.

Wahl also worked for Fox Sports from 2012-19.