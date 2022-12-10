Son of Croatia's Ivan Perisic consoles teary Neymar after Brazil's World Cup exit

As the tears flowed for Neymar following his side's shock World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Croatia, the Brazil superstar found some comfort from an unlikely source.

With the emotion kicking in soon after the dramatic penalty shootout, Neymar was consoled on the pitch at Education City Stadium by the son of Croatian player Ivan Perisic.

After security had initially denied the youngster entry onto the ground, he eventually shook hands and embraced with the distraught Neymar, which managed to bring a smile to the 30-year-old’s face.

The PSG forward had not long earlier written himself into the history books in tying the great Pele’s record for the most goals for Brazil.

That had come late in the first half of extra time, but what had looked to be the match-winner was cancelled out when Bruno Petkovic netted in the 117th minute.

Neymar was then not one of the four Brazilians to take a kick in the shootout they lost 4-2.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved the first penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

“We are raised as fighters, giving our best,” Livakovic said. “And that's the recipe for success.”

Croatia, who were runners-up at the last tournament, in Russia in 2018, are renowned for their backs-to-the-wall fight.

Five of their last six World Cup matches have gone to extra time, including a shootout win over Japan in the round of 16, and they have won eight of their last 10 knockout games at the global showpiece, as well as coming from behind in every sudden-death game of the 2018 event.

– Additional reporting AP