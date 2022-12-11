Morocco's Sofiane Boufal dances with his mum after upset World Cup win over Portugal

His dazzling footwork had just been on show on the pitch, then Morocco star Sofiane Boufal showed he had even more fancy moves in reserve.

Having just played a big hand in leading his team to a shock 1-0 World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal on Sunday (NZ time), the 29-year-old then took the celebratory moves to a new level.

Jumping and waving to adoring Moroccon fans at the Al Thumama Stadium, alongside his mother, Boufal then turned her around and the pair enjoyed a memorable dance together, before embracing for a hug, as he then kept his arm around her shoulders in a victory-lapping stroll on the sidelines.

The scenes came after Morocco wrote themselves yet more World Cup history in Qatar, with their victory secured thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s 42nd-minute goal.

Morocco had never previously made it to the quarterfinals, with their only trip to the knockout stages having been to the round of 16 in 1986 in Mexico.

They are now the first African country to ever reach the semifinals, and they will take on defending champions France on Thursday (NZT).