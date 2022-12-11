'An absolute joke': How the world reacted to France's World Cup win over England

France are through to the World Cup semifinals and England are out after Harry Kane's late penalty miss.

It was another evening of World Cup heartache for England as France shaded a nerve-shredding quarter-final 2-1. Harry Kane's penalty miss, with Gareth Southgate's side a goal down in the second half, proved crucial as the reigning champions marched onto a semifinal date with Morocco on Thursday.

England played well but ended up, as they have done so often, on the wrong side of the result. The fact that Kane and co had played so well yet wouldn't be playing any further part in this World Cup dominated the conversation after the final whistle.

What the pundits said

On ITV, Gary Neville said Southgate's men were the better side.

"It's utter heartbreak, we've got to wait four years to do it again. [England] played well in this game against a very good side and I thought they edged it," the former England right-back said.

Neville went on to ponder how the side would be feeling in the dressing room, knowing that Morocco would have been their shock opponents in the semi-final.

"I think the lads will think it's a missed opportunity. They're in good form and good spirits, they would have fancied their chances against Morocco," he added.

One of the reasons it is France and not England in the last four is Kane's missed penalty in the second half. And Ian Wright, alongside Neville on ITV, had nothing but praise for the England captain.

"It's a case of double bluffing yourself, you know you've gone one side [with the first penalty] do you go to the other?" Wright said. "Harry Kane caught it a little too much, just trying to make sure it got it right. I still would give him any penalty to take for me.

Frank Augstein/AP England's head coach Gareth Southgate, left, talks to Harry Kane after their World Cup campaign game to a devastating halt with a quarterfinal loss to France. Kane missed a key second half penalty.

"I remember hearing Roberto Baggio in 94, he said he was out of control with what he's doing. He's trying to go to the same side as with the first penalty, and he's trying to make sure in case Lloris goes the right way. He seemed to lean back and it's gone over."

Roy Keane made up ITV's panel and agreed with Wright that Kane can still hold his head high.

"You still ask him to take the next one, he's a brilliant player and professional," Keane said.

But it's France who go through and Keane praised Didier Deschamps' side's gut and determination for winning despite not bringing their A-game.

"I thought England were the better team but give France credit, they weren't at their best, but they've found a way to win, Keane said.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP England captain Harry Kane, right, and his team were despondent after their World Cup quarterfinal loss to France in Qatar.

"That's top level sport, you have to win these games."

Both on ITV and social media there was much discussion about the referee, Wilton Sampaio. The Brazilian official let the game flow throughout, letting many heavy challenges, not least on Bukayo Saka, go unpunished.

In the first half, Kane had what looked, for some, a cast-iron penalty shout waved on and Sampaio did not endear himself to the England players or fans.

Neville was pretty stark in his criticism, saying: "I thought the ref had a nightmare he was an absolute joke referee, rank bad."

Once the discussion of the match was over the conversation turned to the future of Southgate. Such has been the success England have enjoyed under his leadership and his side's good performances in Qatar that no one is calling for him to go. But the man may decide to call it a day, saying he will sit down and discuss his future after the tournament.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images France celebrate their all-important second goal against England in their World Cup quarterfinal in Qatar.

Neville for one was adamant Southgate should stay.

"I would love him to stay on for two years...England in the last 10 years have won youth tournaments, won women's tournaments. England is in a pretty good place let's be clear about that," he said.

How social media reacted

Gary Lineker, given a night off as the match was on ITV, voiced his frustration at the two key moments of the first half - the France goal and the decision by the referee Wilton Sampaio to not award England a penalty.

The BBC lead man took to Twitter to complain that Bukayo Saka had been fouled in the run up to Aurélien Tchouameni's opener for the French and that Harry Kane had been denied a definite penalty.

On the result and performance the former England captain added...

It wouldn't be a day or World Cup match without some sort of opinion being voiced by Piers Morgan and the Arsenal fan took to Twitter to offer support to Kane.

Morgan went on to sum up that feeling familiar to so many England fans down the years.

With his first penalty, the one he scored, Kane moved level with Wayne Rooney as England's top goal scorer. Had he slotted home the second he would have become outright record holder. And Rooney tweeted his support for the captain and praise for the way the side had played.

Social media can so often be a cruel place, with folk only too ready and quick to criticise any slight failure or misfortune. But surprisingly, and pleasantly so, the keyboard warriors seemed to be showing a kinder side to Kane as this tweet from historian Greg Jenner illustrates.

But there were the usual micky-taking posts that poked fun at what was a wild penalty miss.

As seen above with Neville and Hackett, the performance of the referee, Sampaio, came in for a fair amount of criticism with some fed-up soul deciding to update the Brazilian's Wikipedia entry, describing him as a "French fan".

But as so often, England are out of the World Cup with penalties partly to blame, something not lost on those on Twitter.

Following the defeat it will be France who'll face Morocco for the right to play in next Sunday's final. That means PSG team-mates Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappé will come up against one another, and the Moroccan took to Twitter to let his friend know he's looking forward to the encounter.