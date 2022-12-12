Fifa World Cup: David Beckham hails Harry Kane as a 'true leader' despite penalty miss

France are through to the World Cup semifinals and England are out after Harry Kane's late penalty miss.

David Beckham has backed Harry Kane ‘’as a true leader’’ despite the England captain missing a vital penalty in his side’s 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals.

With just six minutes to go in the match on Sunday NZT, England were awarded a penalty after Theo Hernandez’s rough challenge on Mason Mount.

Kane, who had nailed an earlier penalty, had the chance to equalise, but his attempt sailed over the crossbar to England despair and French delight.

Beckham, one of England’s great players and an ambassador for Qatar at this World Cup, sympathised with the England players in an Instagram post.

“Our boys will continue to grow... It’s always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth the staff and all our fans can be proud of this team…

“It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that’s what our captain did, the next time it will be a different ending. We walk away with our heads held high.’’

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Harry Kane bites his shirt after missing a penalty against France.

Beckham well knows the agony of missing a penalty shot in a big match.

He had a bad time of it at the European Championship in 2004. He missed a penalty against Turkey during qualification, then missed another France in the first match of the finals.

UEFA The England star sends the ball flying into the stands during a penalty shootout.

In the quarterfinals against Portugal, he was the first penalty taker. He stumbled as he made contact with the ball and sent it skying into the crowd. He blamed the state of the turf for the miss as England were eliminated.

As for World Cup woes, Beckham was sent off in as England were beaten by Argentina in the last 16 stage in France in 1998, after he lashed out with his boot at Diego Simeone who had shoved him to the ground.