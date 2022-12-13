US football journalist Grant Wahl's body returned home from Qatar

The body and possessions of US football journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday (Tuesday NZT) after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior US State Department official said.

The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport around 8:30am local time.

They were accompanied by a consular official from the US Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday's (Saturday NZT) match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, had no additional details but said the embassy in Qatar had been working with Wahl's family to ensure the repatriation went smoothly.

Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of football in the United States and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, was 49.

Graham Dunbar/AP A tribute to Grant Wahl was left on his assigned seat for the quarterfinal between England and France.

Tributes to Wahl have poured in since his death and on Monday (Tuesday NZT), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added his voice to the chorus of appreciation.

“I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it,” Blinken wrote on Twitter about an hour after the repatriation was complete.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes,” Blinken wrote.

Wahl, who had complained of respiratory problems earlier in the week and had been treated for a possible case of bronchitis, fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.

Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher.

Brendan Moran/AP Grant Wahl is presented with a World Cup replica trophy by Brazil legend Ronaldo in Doha last month.

The World Cup organising committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death.

Wahl wrote for Sports Illustrated for more than two decades and then started his own website. He was a major voice informing an American public of football during a time of increased interest after the United States hosted the 1994 World Cup.

He also brought a critical eye to the international organising bodies of the sport.