Ryan Nelsen among Kiwi greats playing in Fifa Legends Cup in Qatar

Three of New Zealand’s greatest footballers are turning back the clock in the Fifa Legends Cup in Qatar and taking on some of their greatest rivals from days gone by.

Former All Whites captain Ryan Nelsen teamed up with Ivan Vicelich and former Football Ferns skipper Maia Jackman as part of the East Tigers invitational team to take on a who’s who from World Cup history.

“It’s amazing to see what was standing on that pitch during the opening ceremony,” said Nelsen in the Khalifa Tennis and Squash Centre.

“Just imagine what all those players were worth in their prime. That must have been in the billions.”

Nelsen and Vicelich were scanning around to see who they could recognise and could not resist grabbing a selfie with former Netherlands star Clarence Seedorf.

“Good excuse to practice my Dutch, it was definitely rusty,” said Vicelich who enjoyed seven seasons in the Netherlands.

The New Zealanders were not alone trying to grab a selfie, with some of the greatest names of world football taking as many photos as possible with other legends.

Despite having Australian Tim Cahill and France World Cup winner Christian Karembeu in their team, along with several Asian stars, Nelsen had an inkling that his side may be a bit undercooked.

Fifa Ryan Nelsen makes a tackle while playing for the East Tigers invitational team in the Fifa Legends Cup.

“We might be in trouble here,” said Nelsen, looking at the line-ups of some the opposition. “Some of these guys are still playing or have just quit.”

That was particularly visible when US World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly was a bit too slippery for the Cantabrian, and he also got turned by Senegal international Demba Ba.

The Senegal star is 10 years younger than Nelsen and is still playing in the Swiss top division, but he when tried the same move shortly after, felt the full wrath of a crunching double Kiwi tackle.

The Legends of the game may have lost a bit of hair and put on some weight, but the competitive juices were still flowing abundantly. As matches progressed, the tackles got crunchier, while desperate lunges and arguments with the referee increased.

The players were clearly enjoying themselves, showing off their skills and pulling off some slick moves that would have been appropriate for the World Cup final on Monday (NZT).

Just like their heyday in the Football Ferns and All Whites when playing against stronger opposition, Jackman and Nelsen regularly had to put their bodies on the line with last-ditch blocks.

“And why does every ball have to hit me in the gut,” asked Nelsen, rubbing his midriff after the painful opening defeat to the Arab Stars. “I don’t think we had our tactics sorted,” grinned the New Zealander.

Vicelich stood out for the East Tigers with a new goal-scoring touch, bagging a hatful of goals in the high-scoring group games.

Fifa Kiwi football greats Maia Jackman and Ryan Nelsen combine to snuff out the danger against the Arab Falcons.

“It’s taken a while but those goals have always been in the cupboard,” said the man known as ‘The Godfather’. Nelsen tried to emulate his team-mate but only managed to hit the bar on several occasions, while Jackman got close with a desperate diving header.

Unfortunately, Vicelich’s goals were not enough to avoid a second, narrow defeat to Alexi Lalas’ North American Bears, before the Kiwis finally restored some pride with a 10-7 win over an African Lions squad that included a plethora of legendary World Cup players including Ba, Michael Essien, El Hadji Diouff, and Yakubu.

“We knew it was going to be competitive, but we were not going to lose that last one,” said Jackman who was unceremoniously smashed by Cameroon star Geremi when she was about to score late in the game.

“And I had even given him a massage, just before the game. So much for gratitude,” laughed Jackman who is a physiotherapist.

“And as a professional I can tell you that there will be lot of sore bodies tomorrow morning.”