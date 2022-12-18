France coach plays down virus fears ahead of World Cup final showdown with Argentina

Didier Deschamps says France are coping with the virus which has affected their camp with "tranquillity", but are taking "the maximum of precautions" to contain its spread before the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday (Monday NZT).

The France manager did not give updates on the condition of Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, the three players most recently known to have been unwell.

“As far as the players are concerned, they were all sleeping when I left this morning,” he said. “We are managing it as best we can, with tranquillity, according to the different situations [of each player]. We'll keep across the information in order to be ready for this great match.

“I don't want to go into details, but we're making sure to take the maximum precautions and to adapt to the situation, without going overboard in one direction or the other."

Hugo Lloris, who is aiming to become the first captain to lift the World Cup twice, said that he expected all the France players to be available for the final because of the magnitude of the occasion.

“We will try to do our best in spite of the circumstances,” he said.

France coach Didier Deschamps keeps a watchful eye on his star striker Kylian Mbappe in training.

“I think, thanks to the adrenaline and the excitement we will feel, we will all be fit enough and ready to do whatever we can to win this last battle. We have proved that France teams who have been successful have always based that success on a strong team spirit, so we try to draw on that. There's been a very good feeling in the camp since the beginning."

The French sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, had suggested that Emmanuel Macron, the French president, hoped to invite a cohort of injured France players, potentially including Karim Benzema, to watch the final with him in the VIP section of the Lusail Stadium.

But Benzema posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption 'That doesn't interest me,' and Deschamps, who has been irked by questions about the striker ever since he was sent home with an injury on the eve of France's first game, gave short shrift to the idea.

“I have players who got injured, Benzema among them,” he said. “Now I have 24 players. To ask me that is awkward at best, perhaps even a bit more than that. I'm not concerned with invitations to former players or injured players.”

Deschamps was asked if the global longing for Argentina to win the final, to provide a crowning glory for Lionel Messi's career, made him feel alone.

“I am often alone, but I like it that way,” he replied. “When you prepare for a game like this you need to keep your focus. Of course, in a World Cup final especially you have the match and its particular context. I know that Argentinians, fans of Messi, even some French people want Argentina to win.

“The stadium will be mostly in Argentina's favour. [But] our adversaries are not in the stands. There is enough quality on the pitch to focus on that.”

