Football greats hail hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappé who still ends up on losing side

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title.

The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Kylian has really left his mark on this final,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Tributes to Mbappé went viral on social media as numerous football personalities hailed him as the clear successor to World Cup winning Argentina superstar Lionel Messi as the game’s greatest player.

Brazilian superstar Pelé – arguably the greatest player of the 20th century – took to social media to congratulate both men.

“Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport,’’ Pelé, 82, said.

The duo’s French club, Paris St Germain, were also quick to hail the pair.

“Bravo Lionel Messi, thank you Kylian Mbappé for a great final. You have both been heroic,’’ the PSG club posted on social media.

“You put your mark on this World Cup with your talent. You can be proud.’’

Manu Fernandez/AP France's Kylian Mbappe sits on the bench at the end of the World Cup final after scoring a hat-trick but losing on penalties to Argentina.

PSG dedicated a separate post to Mbappé, saying: “3 goals in the final. 8 goals in the competition., Well done, Kylian Mbappé, top scorer at the World Cup”.

Mbappé also earned the respect of the last man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final – Sir Geoff Hurst, who bagged his treble in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany in 1966.

“Many congratulations to Mbappe,’’ Hurst, 81, tweeted after the Frenchman’s third goal and before outcome was decided. "Whatever happens, I’ve had a great run.”

Mbappé had been the leader France desperately needed as time was running out with the defending champions trailing 2-0 and playing poorly. The forward had also been almost invisible up to that point.

But his goals carried France back into the match – twice. First, late in regulation time. Then again deep in extra time.

Mbappé converted a penalty in the 80th minute and then scored with a volley from just inside the area in the 81st.

It took only 97 seconds for him to get France even with Argentina and the great Lionel Messi.

Mbappé scored a second penalty late in extra time, in the 118th minute, about 10 minutes after Messi had given Argentina the lead again.

The Frenchman leaves Qatar with the Golden Boot trophy as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals. At the age of 23, he's quickly closing in on Pelé's 12 career World Cup goals.

But Mbappé couldn't quite match the Brazil great's back-to-back World Cup titles – both players were teenagers when they won their first one, Pelé in 1958 and Mbappé in 2018.

Mbappé tried to set the tone in the penalty shootout, taking responsibility for the first kick. He converted the penalty but France ended up losing 4-2. Messi did the same for Argentina to start the shootout, but his teammates all scored their penalties.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP France President Emmanuel Macron and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez console Kylian Mbappe.

After the shootout, Mbappé made sure he was the first to console Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni after their slow walks back from the spot following their failures to score.

Mbappé stood bent over in the centre circle, hands on his knees, as Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel prepared to take the decisive kick. He then squatted, saw the net ripple and walked away alone amid the Argentina celebrations.

France coach Didier Deschamps came over to console him. But Mbappé went to the team dugout and sat slumped in a chair with his dark blue shirt pulled over his face to hide his emotions.