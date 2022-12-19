Argentina v France: Ousmane Dembele ripped for 'worst' World Cup final display

While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shone, France’s Ousmane Dembele had a World Cup final he’ll want to forget in a hurry.

Dembele conceded a penalty which put Argentina in front and was substituted before halftime, having to watch from the bench as his side fought back from 2-0 down, only to lose on penalties.

The Barcelona player was slammed by former England fullbacks Stuart Pearce and Gary Neville, working as media analysts.

“Dembele is having the worst game I’ve ever seen anyone have,” Pearce told TalkSport in the UK.

“He’s given the penalty away and has probably given away every pass that he’s had after that,” said Pearce, who missed a penalty for England in their 1990 World Cup semifinal shootout loss to West Germany.

Ex-England and Manchester United player Neville said Dembele got “played like a little boy” in conceding the penalty when he brought down Angel Di Maria.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Ousmane Dembele of France, right, is substituted in the first half of the World Cup final against Argentina.

“It was pathetic from Dembele,” Neville said on ITV.

“I know Dembele is a wide player, but you know what Di Maria’s going to do. He’s been doing it for 10 years, faking to cross and coming inside. It’s embarrassing. It’s a soft penalty, but there’s stupidity where you deserve to get found out. Dembele gets found out.

“It’s the one where you leave your leg behind to get clipped but Dembele gets played like a little boy.”

France’s top goalscorer in their international history, Olivier Giroud, was also replaced before halftime.