What was the black robe Lionel Messi wore to lift the World Cup?

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy after Argentina's win over France.

Lionel Messi donned a black robe to lift the World Cup into the air after Argentina’s win over France for their third World Cup title.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani placed the robe over Messi following the team’s victory, prompting many fans to ponder the garment’s purpose.

The dark cloak is an Arab bisht. According to the Arab News, a bisht is a “traditional Arabian long cloak men wear over their thobes”.

“This cloak is usually made of wool and ranges in colour from white, beige, and cream to the darker shades of brown, grey and black. The word bisht is derived from the Persian – to go on one’s back,” Arab News reported.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Lionel Messi wore an Arab bisht to lift the World Cup following Argentina’s win.

Bischt are commonly worn on special occasions such as weddings, festivals, graduations and religious celebrations, and are significant symbols of prestige and status.

In the final game of the tournament, Messi scored two goals then another in a shootout to lead Argentina to a 4-2 victory on penalties.

The win marks Argentina’s third World Cup title, adding to previous wins in 1978 and 1986.