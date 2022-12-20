World Cup star Emiliano Martinez explains crude post-match celebration

Funny or foul?

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was one of the heroes during Argentina’s pulsating World Cup final triumph over France, pulling off the save of the tournament to deny Randal Kolo Muani deep into extra-time.

He also made a key stop during the shootout as Argentina held their nerve to win 4-2 on penalties to claim their first World Cup trophy since 1986.

But the Aston Villa shotstopper caused a bit of a stir with his antics in the post-game ceremony after winning the Golden Glove, the award given to the goalkeeper of the tournament.

Martinez held the trophy, a giant gold-plated hand, against his groin and waved it about it in a crude manner.

Martinez has since explained why he did it. He said his rude gesture was aimed at the France supporters who booed him during the final.

“I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me,” he told Argentine radio station La Red.

It was not the first time that Martinez had continued to wind up the opposition after a match during the World Cup.

Jose Breton/GETTY IMAGES Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy to his groin at the post-match ceremony.

After playing a starring role in Argentina’s penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Martinez took aim at Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, telling him to “keep your mouth shut”.

Van Gaal had said ahead of the game about how confident he was that his team would win if it went to a penalty shootout.

Martinez said he took a screenshot of Van Gaal's words.

“It lit the dynamite," he said.

“In football, I learned that people do their talking on the field.”