A moment's silence for Kylian Mbappe: How Argentina celebrated their World Cup win

Argentina’s players and staff began their wild celebrations with a mock “moment of silence” for Kylian Mbappé before they danced on tables and leapt into wheelie bins after Sunday’s (Monday NZT) World Cup final victory over France.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates began the long journey home on Monday (Tuesday NZT), via Rome, but only after a raucous final night in Qatar, in which they cavorted with a US$10 million (NZ$15.7 million) cheque and swigged champagne in the dressing room of the Lusail Stadium.

Many of Argentina’s current stars and former players have been eager to share their celebrations with the outside world, posting lengthy videos on social media and rewriting their now-famous “Muchachos” anthem on the flight back to Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s players and coaches took part in their first open-top bus parade within a few hours of their penalty shootout victory over France, as they were driven down Lusail Boulevard, around 15 miles north of Doha.

Before leaving the stadium they celebrated joyously inside the dressing room, with Messi filmed dancing on a table with the World Cup trophy held aloft before a staff member somersaulted head-first into a wheelie bin.

Separate footage revealed how Emiliano Martínez, the Argentina goalkeeper whose heroics proved crucial in the shoot-out, called for a “minute of silence” for Mbappé, the France striker who scored a sensational hat-trick, as his team-mates jumped around the dressing room.

@KUNAGUERO/Instagram Lionel Messi leads the celebrations in the Argentina dressing room after their World Cup triumph.

Martínez’s antics in the dressing room came after he had shocked supporters by celebrating his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture on the pitch. Martínez had held his individual trophy, in the shape of a giant hand, to his groin and thrusted forward in front of millions of television viewers.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper later explained the gesture to the Argentine media, saying: “I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me.”

Argentina’s celebrations on the night continued into the post-match interview area, where they danced in front of the world’s media and sang in Spanish about “f.....g journalists”.

Lautaro Martínez, the striker, carried a drum and cymbal onto the flight to Rome, with the players continuing to celebrate with enthusiasm on Monday.

They were quick to rework the lyrics to the “Muchachos” song, which has been heard across Doha for much of the past month, to reflect their triumph in what has been widely described as the best ever World Cup final.

Among the new lyrics are a message to former captain and manager Diego Maradona, who died in November 2020. “We tell Diego to rest in peace … for the whole eternity,” the players sang.

SKY SPORT Argentina win a dramatic 2022 World Cup final in Qatar on penalties over France.

Much of the insight into the celebrations inside the Lusail Stadium came from footage filmed by Sergio Agüero, the former Manchester City striker who retired last year for health reasons. Agüero posted a 19-minute video on Instagram from within the Argentina dressing room.

The video captures the unveiling of an oversized winners’ cheque for US$10 million, and a bizarre moment in which Argentina player Papu Gómez compares himself to David Beckham and conducts a mock interview in English.

Those scenes contrasted sharply with events inside the France dressing room, where French president Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech to the defeated players and coaches. Macron, who told the players they had made the country “immensely proud”, has since faced criticism in France for his visible role in the aftermath of the match.

There were jubilant celebrations in Buenos Aires, which continued through the night in the capital and other Argentine towns and cities, and there were also widespread scenes of joy in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Dhaka police have said that hundreds of thousands of football fans, many of them fervent supporters of Argentina, took to the streets to watch the match and celebrate the result all across the city.

Many of those Bangladeshi fans were seen dancing in the streets, with some in tears of joy, after Argentina survived Mbappé’s dramatic interventions and came through the penalty shootout as victors.

Martin Meissner/AP Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award as top goalscorer in Qatar but suffered heartbreak in the final.

The love for Argentina’s national side in Bangladesh is so widespread that Lionel Scaloni, the team’s head coach, thanked the country in a pre-match press conference earlier this month. And Santiago Cafiero, Argentina’s foreign minister, has recently said that new diplomatic relations between the nations will be established.

Bangladesh, currently ranked 192nd in the world, has never qualified for the World Cup and has minimal football heritage on the international stage. Many of the country’s people have therefore thrown the full weight of their support behind Argentina, with the widespread affection for La Albiceleste thought to date back to Maradona’s playing days.

There were also mass outpourings of joy in Naples, where Maradona is revered for his success with Napoli. Thousands of football fans gathered at a mural for Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli neighbourhood in the Italian city.