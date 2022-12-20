Salt Bae with the World Cup trophy? Shame on you, Fifa

Thom Gibbs is a sports columnist for the Daily Telegraph in London

OPINION: When walking around Doha in the days just before this World Cup I was struggling to put my finger on the host nation's distinct oddness.

Immaculate, strangely-lit, and unsettlingly quiet, you could walk for 15 minutes along the Corniche and not pass another human. The comparison which eventually came to mind was the Sopranos, specifically the episodes spent inside Tony’s surreal dreams.

That uncanny valley feeling was back with a vengeance for the World Cup final, now an orgy of stars worshipping at the premium jolly altar, with a football match attached.

Fifa adores a celebrity, with the juxtaposition of famous faces, hospitality settings and Instagram posts giving its smell test-failing tournament a sheen of legitimacy. Some of the Lusail Stadium attendees were unsurprising. There was Qatar’s Ferero Rocher-dispenser in chief David Beckham, along with his son Cruz who presumably won the Beckham family raffle to be his father’s plus one.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone had the solemn duty of freeing the trophy from its Louis Vuitton flight case. Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov was there, posing alongside PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. In the same photo, of course, was Novak Djokovic.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Celebrity chef Salt Bae gets his hands on the World Cup after Argentina’s win, breaking protocol.

Any tangential football connection feels like a permissible reason to attend a World Cup final, so few shocks about the presence of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Javier Pastore. It would be curious to miss the biggest football event in the calendar if the game is still your livelihood, like boycotting your work Christmas dinner because you deemed Pizza Express insufficiently festive.

But the most egregious ligging examples were found elsewhere. Elon Musk, a man who has been prickly about real-time disclosures of his location lately, tweeted “At World Cup right now.” Twitter ban incoming.

In a sign that he may not be a particularly dedicated soccer fan, Musk called Lionel Messi’s penalty a “great goal for Argentina,” posting a video which failed to capture the moment the ball was kicked, or hit the net. Must tweet harder.

As ever, sitting at the top of the pile of dubious celebrity is Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe. You may know him as (deep breath) Salt Bae, peddler of the gold-leafed steak which is the perfect distillation of the Qatar experience – ostensibly luxurious but utterly lacking in substance.

Somehow he made his way onto the pitch for Argentina’s celebrations, even touching the trophy at one point and appearing to ding it with a ring. A gross incursion. Fortunately Lionel Messi gave him the shortest shrift imaginable, as Mr Bae took the idea of a grasping celebrity too literally:

It is easy to criticise Qatar here, and who knows what might have happened if England had won the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year? Perhaps Salt Bae’s English equivalent would have been on the pitch, posing for selfies with Eric Dier and the European Championships trophy, a moment which should have been etched in history forever tainted by the gurning face of Gregg Wallace.

But the big names’ arrival for the final felt like a betrayal of the Qatar World Cup’s real lifeblood – musicians delighted to be asked.

Having graced less glamorous matches at the tournament, where were Chesney Hawkes, Toploader, and Kevin Davy White who finished third in the X Factor 2017? Justice for the Z-list.