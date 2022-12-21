Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez taunts France with Kylian Mbappe baby doll

Argentina’s World Cup hero Emilliano Martinez continues to goad France in the wake of his side’s thrilling penalty shootout win in Sunday’s (Monday NZT) final, holding a baby doll bearing Kylian Mbappe’s face during an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires.

Martinez had already angered French fans with his crude antics after winning the Golden Glove award given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

But the Aston Villa stopper – who made a crucial save in deep in extra-time to deny Randal Kolo Muani and also turned away Kingsley Coman’s penalty – went further when the newly crowned champions were welcomed home from Qatar by hundreds of thousands of people in the capital.

Flanked by Lionel Messi – Mbappe’s club team-mate at Paris Saint-Germain – Martinez was seen holding a toy baby wearing a nappy with the French superstar’s face stuck on it.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final – the first man to achieve that feat since Geoff Hurst for England in 1966 – as well as a penalty in the shootout, yet still ended up on the losing side.

Martinez was seen consoling Mbappe after the game as the crestfallen Frenchman sat alone on the turf. But he was less magnanimous once back on home soil and his provocative behaviour may well sour relations between Messi and Mbappe when they return to Paris next month to resume the Ligue 1 season.

ESPN Argentina Lionel Messi and four Argentina teammates have to duck under a power cable during open-top bus parade through Buenos Aires with the World Cup trophy.

While Mbappe and Messi are not close friends, there is plenty of mutual respect between the pair. However, the 24-year-old is likely to take a dim view of a smiling Messi being pictured alongside a doll mocking him.

Argentina’s players are believed to have been angered by an interview Mbappe gave seven months ago, in which he suggested that South American teams were not as tactically advanced as European nations.

“The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League, for example,” Mbappe said at the time.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP French President Emmanuel Macron and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez console Kylian Mbappe.

“When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win.”

Martinez in particular took exception to these comments, saying Mbappe “doesn’t know enough about football”.

“He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn’t matter. We are a great team, recognised as such,” he hit back.

Indeed, Mbappe was the target of more mockery in the changing rooms as Argentina celebrated winning their third World Cup and first since 1986.

Martinez was heard calling for “minute of silence” for Mbappe as his team-mates partied around him in footage widely shared on social media.

Argentina’s open-top bus parade would go on to be abandoned amid safety fears, with players being evacuated away in helicopters in chaotic scenes.