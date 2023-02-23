United States gather momentum ahead of Women's World Cup defence

Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year, continuing their momentum ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Morgan's curling goal sailed out of reach of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena. Morgan now has five goals all-time in SheBelieves matches.

It was Morgan's 14th goal since the birth of her daughter in 2020, giving her the national team record for most goals as a mum.

“That was huge,” Swanson said. “I think we needed it, we needed the momentum to kind of shift in our favour. [It was] Alex doing Alex things. Simple, left foot, classic. She was getting beat up all first half and ultimately she punished them."

Swanson scored in the 63rd minute, her fourth goal of the tournament and seventh overall goal this year, matching her total of all of last year.

“I think honestly it's been a good run. I've really just tried to focus on being present and just taking it day by day, game by game,” Swanson said.

Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, married Chicago Cubs baseball player Dansby Swanson in December.

Ludmila scored in stoppage time for Brazil to avoid the shut out. It was the first goal the United States have allowed this year. The United States are undefeated in five overall matches, after starting 2023 with two comprehensive wins over the Football Ferns.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF US women's footballers talk to media in the lead up to their matches against the Football Ferns.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle started for the United States after missing the first two matches of the tournament with a minor injury.

The SheBelieves Cup started in 2016. The United States have now won six of the eight tournaments.

“I don’t think we’re going to talk a lot about the title. We’re actually going to talk a lot about the play and the details, and we’re going to use these games to prepare for the World Cup," US coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

“So that’s what is good about this, it’s not necessarily the title – obviously we enjoy winning, we enjoy winning the title -- but it’s the outcome of these game is what is more important for us.”