Matildas defender ponders switch to Football Ferns' Women's World Cup opponent

Matildas defender Angie Beard has conceded that she could turn down the chance to play for Australia in a World Cup on home soil with a potential eligibility switch to the Philippines on the cards.

Beard has won three caps for Australia but under Fifa rules she isn't cap-tied to Australia given all those games were friendlies.

As a result of her mother's Filipino background, Beard was recently invited into a camp by Philipines boss Alen Stajcic.

The Western United fullback says she has yet to make a call over which side she elects for when the World Cup kicks off in July.

The Philippines have been drawn in group A, the same group as the Football Ferns, and they are the opponent New Zealand will be targeting for their first-ever World Cup win.

The two nations will meet at Sky Stadium in Wellington on July 25.

"I'm eligible for two teams at the minute and over the last 12 months I've been exploring both options," Beard said.

"The last time that I was getting called into the Matildas, I had conversations there.

"Then with Alan Stajcic, being head coach of the Philippines, I've also had some conversations with him as well.

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images Three-cap Matildas defender Angie Beard is considering a switch to the Philippines.

"I can't really comment on it but I'm definitely pushing to be wearing a jersey of some kind at the World Cup this year.

If she opts to play for the Filipino national team, Beard would join Football Ferns Ally Green and Indiah-Paige Riley and Ireland's Deborah-Anne De la Harpe in being an Australian-born player electing for other nations ahead of the World Cup.

Beard and Riley were team-mates at Danish club Fortuna Hjorring last season before they both secured moves back to the A-League Women.

But for now she is hoping to make an impact with high-flying newcomers Western United.

"It was a successful club with the men's side and then with the women's side we are trying to build that up," she said.

"I love playing football, and I love winning and I'm happy to be back in Melbourne and playing with a bunch of girls that are super talented."