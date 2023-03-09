AC Milan reach Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw with Tottenham

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro is tackled by AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud in the Champions League game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

AC Milan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after holding 10-man Tottenham to a goalless draw on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

Brahim Diaz's strike in the first leg of the round-of-16 match-up was enough to separate the teams as even the return of manager Antonio Conte could not inspire a comeback from Spurs.

Seven-time European champions Milan cruised through the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which saw Cristian Romero sent off in the second half.

Harry Kane's 94th minute header was the closest the home team came to levelling the score on aggregate – before Milan substitute Divock Origi hit the post in a frantic finish.

Andreas Schaad/AP PSG's Lionel Messi reacts after PSG crash out of the Champions League.

Conte was back on the sideline for Tottenham after spending two-and-a-half weeks in Turin recovering from gallbladder surgery.

But he could only watch on as his team failed to break down Italian champions Milan, meaning Tottenham's 15-year wait for a trophy goes on.

In the night’s other Champions League game Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's goal lifted Bayern Munich past Paris Saint-Germain and into the quarterfinals.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the first leg, Choupo-Moting extended Bayern's lead in the second leg in a 2-0 victory to complete a 3-0 win on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16.

Shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside, and also inadvertently blocking a teammate's shot, Choupo-Moting scored in the 61st minute to put Bayern on course for the quarterfinals and send Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and PSG heading towards their earliest Champions League exit since 2018-19.